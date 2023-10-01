Hyundai records highest-ever monthly sales in September retailing 71,641 cars

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), on Sunday, announced it sold 71,641 cars in September 2023, registering its highest-ever sales in a month. The South Korean auto major claims to have sold 54,241 units in the domestic market and shipped 17,400 cars to overseas markets. The automaker has said that the SUVs have contributed more than 65 per cent to the total sales of the brand in the last month.

Hyundai claims to have witnessed exceptional customer response with its Exter SUV. Besides that, Hyundai's other SUVs such as Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson too helped the auto manufacturer to post its best-ever monthly sales in September 2023. The automaker has further attributed the positive consumer sentiment during this festive season behind the sales growth.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai has revealed that in the domestic market, it sold 54,241 units in the last month, registering a 9.13 per cent growth compared to 49,700 units registered in September 2022. The automaker's exports numbers have surged substantially by 28.87 per cent to 17,400 units in September 2023, up from 13,501 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Total sales combining both domestic and export numbers have surged by 13.35 per cent to 71,641 units, up from 63,201 units recorded in the same month of 2022.

Speaking about the sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said that the auto company achieved its highest-ever total monthly sales since inception. “In September 2023, HMIL has achieved its highest ever total monthly sales since inception marking a key milestone in the brand’s history. The ongoing festive season has resulted in a strong sales momentum, helping us achieve more than nine per cent growth YoY in domestic sales in September 2023. Our strong SUV portfolio, has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Hyundai EXTER. SUVs now contribute to more than 65 per cent of our domestic sales. The enduring love and admiration by Indian customers for Brand Hyundai is a reflection of the benchmark set by our products in terms of safety & feature integration."

