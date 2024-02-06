SUV coupes: A new vogue as automotive market trends shift in India

Unconventional shapes are taking centre stage in the Indian automobile sector. The shape of a vehicle has been one of the decisive elements in its market popularity. Previously, cars had more or less simple designs, such as a sedan with a three-box design, an SUV with a boxy design, and a hatchback as a tiny car.

SUV coupes provide an ideal balance of elegance and functionality. They have the sleek and eye-catching design aspects associated with coupes, such as

However, the automotive industry is evolving with new age technology and buyers. While new-age technology entices many youthful car customers, fancy body forms also play an important part in captivating these audiences.

While SUVs have been the preferred vehicle for the majority of customers, a new form of crossover between SUV and coupe is gaining popularity as a way to stand out from the crowd.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Curvv EV Concept 56.5kWh 185 kmph 500 km ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc Diesel Both ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers

In recent years, this new vehicle fad has been making waves on the streets. These interesting vehicles, which combine the athletic allure of coupes with the practicality and versatility of SUVs, have piqued the interest of both auto enthusiasts and daily drivers.

What is a coupe SUV or SUV coupe

A coupe SUV is a sport utility vehicle with a sloping rear roofline similar to that of a fastback. The sloping roofline is used to provide a styling advantage over its regular SUV cousin. These cars are frequently touted as premium alternatives when compared to traditional SUVs.

While premium carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes, and others pioneered the trend, it appears that mass-market Indian OEMs are increasingly following suit. If you recall properly, one of the most well-known displays at the 2016 Auto Expo was the Mahindra XUV500 Aero. This was a product that practically everyone was talking about, especially because of its shape.

While most mass market customers were unfamiliar with SUV coupes at the time, the product generated a lot of interest in the unique design. Later in 2017, Tata Motors introduced the Tigor, which had a coupe style in a sedan body. Later that year, Tata Motors launched the Nexon, which helped the company recover from its downturn, and its shape--SUV coupe--was a crucial factor in its success. Although not a true SUV coupe, the Nexon's sloping roofline clearly adhered to the design language.

Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

However, it appears that Indian consumers have developed a preference for the SUV Coupe body design. The success and popularity of SUV Coupes have altered the automotive scene, paving the way for future innovation. As more car makers understand the desire for these attractive and flexible vehicles, the Coupe SUV segment is expected to grow.

With the popularity that the body type has received, it seems that 2024-2025 will be a year of SUV Coupes. Here are the top SUV Coupe launches expected in the coming two years.

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv has a unique notchback shape that resembles a sedan with a high-riding attitude. This coupe-SUV features a macho bonnet design with triangular housings for LED headlights. The front grille is influenced by the newly launched Harrier and Safari, and an LED bar runs the length of the bonnet. In actuality, the Curvv's silhouette is comparable to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, featuring a sloping roof shape.

Tata Curvv will go on sale in 2024 and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and likes

Citroen C3X

The Citroen C3X will be the automaker's fifth product and will feature an SUV-like look. While current spy pictures don't disclose much about the exterior, the front fascia resembles the C3 Aircross. There are little details about the side and rear profiles because they were heavily hidden, offering no hints except for the notchback-styled boot lid.

Toyota’s Fronx

The Toyota-based Fronx is another key SUV Coupe that is slated to appear this year. The four-wheeler is believed to retain the same design as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, although significant alterations to the front and back are predicted.

Mahindra’s EV range

It's no surprise that Mahindra plans to debut a spate of EVs (electric vehicles) during the next two years, from the end of 2024 to mid-2026. The company intends to introduce the XUV.e9 in April 2025. The proportions of the EV with an SUV Coupe design will be 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide, and 1690 mm high. The wheelbase will be 2,775 mm.

Mahindra plans to bring at least five electric SUVs from 2024 onwards under the BE and XUV sub-brands

The BE.05, the first SUV under the 'Born Electric' name, will also be designed as an SUV Coupe. The patent images depict a stylish SUV coupe with a sculpted front form and a steeply curved front windshield. It also takes on an angular appearance, with numerous cuts and folds all around. The SUV will also have a panoramic glass roof and an LED light strip at the rear.

Coupe SUVs bringing freshness

The emergence of coupe SUVs changed the automobile market by integrating the best elements of coupes and SUVs into a single captivating package. As more young people get the ability to purchase a four-wheeler, the number of SUV coupes is projected to increase.

Furthermore, as the desire for electric vehicles grows, these SUV coupes will benefit even more from the trend. SUV coupes have more space for battery packs and electric motors than sedans due to their greater overall size, which bodes well for their future appeal.

First Published Date: