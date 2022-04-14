HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Suv And Mpv Sales Surpass Passenger Cars For First Time In Fy22, Reveals Siam

SUV and MPV sales surpass passenger cars for first time in FY22, reveals SIAM

The Indian market has been witnessing a massive trajectory shift in the last few years, inclined towards utility vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 11:48 AM
SUVs sales have increased in India significantly in the last four years, reveals SIAM data.
SUVs sales have increased in India significantly in the last four years, reveals SIAM data.
SUVs sales have increased in India significantly in the last four years, reveals SIAM data.
SUVs sales have increased in India significantly in the last four years, reveals SIAM data.

Indian consumers' fascination with small cars seems to have subsided with the emergence of utility vehicles including SUVs and MPVs. Data revealed by SIAM shows how the utility vehicle wholesales have surpassed the sales of hatchbacks and sedans. The utility vehicles combining SUVs and MPVs have grabbed 48.5 per cent market share in the Indian passenger vehicle space in FY2021-22.

(Also Read: Small cars, two-wheelers facing ‘affordability issues’, SIAM data shows pain)

The utility vehicles registered 14,89,178 units in the last fiscal, while passenger cars recorded 14,67,056 units in FY22. While the edge of the utility vehicles over passenger cars is marginal but the shift of trajectory is significant. The data shows how Indian consumers are shifting their focus on SUVs, crossovers and MPVs from small cars and sedans. This echoes the forecast of a Crisil report that predicts that utility vehicles will outperform other segments in the Indian auto market between FY21 and FY26 and will grow at a CAGR of 14-18 per cent.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Utility vehicle sales in FY19 were 9,41,474 units, while passenger cars recorded 22,18,489 units in the same fiscal. Since then the gap between the utility vehicles and passenger cars has narrowed and eventually, UVs have surpassed the passenger cars. On the other hand sales of passenger cars comprising hatchbacks and sedans have dropped continuously over the last four financial years.

Several factors have influenced this trajectory shift. While the Indian market has witnessed the launch of more than two dozen SUVs and MPVs in the last two years, the passenger car segment has seen only a few near cars arrive in the space. The narrowing price gap between small cars and SUVs too has influenced the consumers' buying decision in favour of the utility vehicles. Other influencing factors for the SUV's rise include better safety, a more comfortable riding experience, a wide range of technology etc.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, rural and semi-urban markets have been impacted heavily. This has resulted in reduced disposable income of buyers, leading them to halt their purchase of cars. The majority of the buyers in rural and semi-urban markets focus on small cars while buying their first vehicle. With the consumer sentiment hurt due to the weak economy, sales of small cars have been impacted. On the other hand, sales of utility vehicles in the urban market have continued.

 

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: SUV MPV hatchback sedan
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New BMW F 900 XR launched in India at 12.30 lakh
New BMW F 900 XR launched in India at 12.30 lakh
Ola Electric CEO meets Nitin Gadkari amid EV fire incidents
Ola Electric CEO meets Nitin Gadkari amid EV fire incidents
India-bound Harley-Davidson Nightster breaks cover
India-bound Harley-Davidson Nightster breaks cover
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city