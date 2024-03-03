Stellantis announces recall for 3,50,000 Jeep and RAM models. Check details

Stellantis, the parent company of automotive brands like Jeep and RAM, has recently issued three recalls affecting over 350,000 vehicles in the United States of America. These recalls address various safety concerns across several model years.

The recall encompasses both the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the extended Grand Cherokee L, featuring three rows of seats. All affected SUVs are from the 2

The largest of the recalls, identified as recall 24V-132 by safety regulators, affects 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2021 to 2023. The issue involves a steering knuckle that could come apart, potentially causing the wheel to fall outward from the vehicle. Jeep has attributed this problem to a pinch bolt that attaches the upper control arm to the steering knuckle, which may have been damaged during production.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995.0 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 77.50 Lakhs Compare Jeep Meridian 1956.0 Diesel Both ₹ 29.90 - 36.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Jeep Wrangler 2024 1998 cc Diesel Manual ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details Jeep Compass 1956 cc Diesel Both ₹ 17.19 - 32.27 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Jeep Avenger 50.8 kWh 150 Kmph 400 km ₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs View Details Jeep Wrangler 1998 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 62.65 - 66.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers

While Jeep expects only one per cent of the affected vehicles to exhibit this problem, it is recalling all Grand Cherokees (including the L version) to replace the pinch bolts free of charge. Owners are advised to be vigilant for any "abnormal noise" while driving over bumps, as this could indicate a problem with the steering knuckle.

Also Read : Jeep Meridian and Compass available with benefits of up to ₹2.75 lakh

In a separate recall, 9,433 Jeep Grand Cherokees from the 2023 and 2024 model years are being recalled due to an issue with the auto high beam headlamp controller. When the lighting switch is set to Auto, the vehicle may fail to illuminate the high beams when requested by the driver. Jeep will address this issue by updating the software in the affected vehicles.

The third recall involves the RAM Promaster from 2022 and 2023, affecting approximately one percent of the 27,744 vehicles recalled. The issue relates to a seat belt switch sense magnet that may not function correctly. This could lead the vehicle to erroneously indicate that the driver is not wearing a seat belt when they are. Owners of these vehicles are advised to check their VIN number on NHTSA.gov or contact their local dealer for more information.

Owners of affected vehicles are encouraged to take prompt action to address these issues and prevent potential safety hazards.

First Published Date: