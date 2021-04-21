As India waits for the new Skoda Octavia to launch, the Czech carmaker has showcased a bigger version of the sedan at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show. The Skoda Octavia Pro wears the carmaker’s ‘Liquid Crystalline Design’, which Skoda says ‘leads the aesthetic trend of next-generation family hatchbacks’.

The Skoda Octavia Pro is the long wheelbase version of the sedan that is set to hit Indian shores sometime this year. The Octavia Pro is mainly for the Chinese market and differs not only in its size, but also in its design and features.

The Skoda Octavia Pro has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm, which is at least 44 mm longer than the regular Octavia sedans. The Pro version stands at 4,753 mm in length, which is also 64 mm longer than the regular version.

Beyond its new dimensions, its design is virtually identical to that of the conventional Skoda Octavia, although it does incorporate slightly different-looking bumpers that has resemblance to the RS models. It enhances the sporty look of the Octavia Pro, as does the 18-inch wheels, the sloping roof and the mirror caps in black.

The interior is also similar to the Octavia sedans. Step inside, and one will be greeted with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. There is also an option to add Head-up Display at an extra cost.

Under the hood, the Skoda Octavia Pro is powered by a 1.4-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that can produce 150 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG double-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Pro model of the Skoda Octavia is unlikely to hit the Indian market. However, the Skoda Octavia that is scheduled to launch in India later this year is powered by a more powerful 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and can produce around 190 hp of peak power.

Though the 2021 Skoda Octavia has already hit production line at the carmaker's facility in Aurangabad, the official launch of the sedan is likely to be delayed by the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases across India. When launched, the 2021 Octavia will take on rivals like Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis.