Skoda Rapid 2020 launched in Russia, may hit Indian shores soon

Skoda has launched the new 2020 Rapid in Russia at a starting price of 792,000 rubles (around ₹7.70 lakh). The company has opened bookings for the second generation Skoda Rapid in Russia. The top-end version of the 2020 Rapid will cost 1,171,000 rubles (around ₹11.38 lakh).

The car will be offered in Russia with a 1.6-litre gasoline engine producing between 90 and 110 horsepower. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic one.

There is also a 1.4-litre supercharged engine on offer, which is paired with a seven-speed gearbox with dual clutches. The company claims that the new Rapid can hit zero to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds. The maximum speed is 204 km per hour.

The base variant of the 2020 Skoda Rapid Liftback gets LED optics, tire pressure monitoring system, a Swing audio system with a 6.5-inch display and four speakers, as well as two USB-C connectors. It also gets heated front seats, cruise control, an uphill assist system, and a SmartLink platform for accessing smartphone applications through multimedia.

Interior of the new Skoda Rapid





The top-end Style model is equipped with a frontal distance control system, rear parking sensors, rain and light sensors, climate control, keyless entry and engine start system, as well as a multi-function Maxi DOT display. An optional driver fatigue sensor, front parking sensors and automatic high beam assistant are also available.

The second generation Skoda Rapid receives a hexagonal radiator grille, swept headlights, a raised hood and narrow lights. A touch-screen display in the form of a tablet and a two-spoke steering wheel are installed in the cabin.

The second-generation Skoda Rapid was introduced for the Russian market in December last year. The India-spec model can be expected some time later.

According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), in February of this year, Skoda sold 5200 of its cars in Russia. This figure is 12% less than in the same period last year. Then the Russians purchased 5941 cars of the Czech brand. The most popular Skoda model on the Russian market in January was the Rapid, which sold 1958 copies.