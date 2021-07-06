Skoda Kushaq was launched in the Indian car market last week and it would appear that the mid-size SUV - rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier - has had a brisk start courtesy more than 2,000 bookings received in a week's time.

Kushaq is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI engine which comes with both a 6-speed manual as well as an automatic transmission. There is a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine expected this month as well. While the former starts at ₹10.50 lakh, the top-end variant with 1.5-litre engine and 7-speed DST automatic transmission has been priced at ₹17.60 lakh (ex showroom).

Based on the highly versatile MQB-A0-IN vehicle architecture, Skoda Kushaq has been primarily designed and developed for the Indian car market. The Czechs are attempting to have a bigger say in the automotive sector in the country and the lucrative mid-size SUV segment was a natural choice even if the space is fiercely fought for.