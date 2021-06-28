1111 hrs: Price alert: The Skoda Kushaq SUV starts at ₹10.49 lakh and extends up to ₹17.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Detailed price report for the Skoda Kushaq SUV

1110 hrs: Skoda Auto India's Director, Zac Hollis, says that the Kushaq SUV gets one of the longest wheelbase in the mid-size SUV segment. Apart from interior materials and texture of quality, the two-spoke multi-function steering wheel is the latest. Other highlights include ambient lighting and SmartLink technology.

1105 hrs: Launch event begins: Skoda Kushaq has been made in India and made for India. It is the first product of the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project. It is the first Skoda to achieve 95 per cent localization.

1045 hrs: Safety features: Skoda Kushaq will get a range of safety features such as Multi-collision Braking system, tyre pressure monitoring system and optional Hill-Hold Control.

Kushaq from Skoda comes with traction control button for slightly better grip - important especially in rainy conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

1040 hrs: Did you know? Initially Kushaq will come to the market with the three cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine which produces 115 PS. The 1.5-litre TSI engine is scheduled for next month.

1035 hrs: Engine options: Kushaq SUV comes with two petrol engine options and three transmission options. There is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI engine and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed automatic transmission and 7-speed DSG transmission.

Engine Maximum power output (PS) Maximum torque (Nm) Transmission (standard) Transmission (optional) 1.0 TSI 115 178 6-MT 6-AT 1.5 TSI EVO 150 250 6-MT 7-DSG

1030 hrs: Variants & Colour options - Skoda Kushaq SUV will be made available in three variants - Active, Ambition and Style. There will be a choice of five colour options - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel and Tornado Red.

1020 hrs: Feature highlights inside the cabin: Support for wireless phone charging, USB type C ports and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is an electric sunroof with anti-pinch function.

Interior of the Skoda Kushaq SUV

1015 hrs: Boot space inside the Kushaq SUV is 385 litres which can be further expanded to 1,405 litres by folding down the rear seats in a ratio of 60:40.

1000 hrs: What is Skoda Kushaq's cabin like?

Kushaq from Skoda has a spacious cabin with plenty of storage options. It features climatronic and ventilated front seats upholstered in perforated leather. The 10-inch infotainment screen offers large 3D navigation, showcases vehicle statistics and can be used for audio controls.

﻿0945 hrs: Skoda Kushaq's design language is rugged and athletic. Its face features a blackened chrome grille and prominent chrome outline on all sides. On either side of the grille are LED headlights with integrated DRLs which sit just above the fog lights which come with cornering functionality.

Skoda Kushaq SUV

0930 hrs: Who are Skoda Kushaq's competitiors?

There has been a rise in popularity and demand for sub-compact and mid-size SUV segments in India and the trend is here to stay. With multiple options and some very entrenched players already present, the new entrant like a Kushaq could well flex muscles. 2021 Skoda Kushaq will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs.

0905 hrs: Skoda Kushaq is the production version of the Vision IN SUV concept and except for subtle changes, Kushaq's exterior design highlights mostly do carry forward what was initially showcased on Vision IN. The SUV will be based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform.