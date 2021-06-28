Skoda Kushaq - Engine and transmission details:

At present, Kushaq gets a 1.0-litre TSI engine which comes with both a 6-speed manual as well as an automatic transmission. A 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is on the card, but that will come in July 2021.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor churns out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm torque output. The slightly bigger 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is capable of generating 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of maximum torque output. It will get the same 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DST automatic transmission as well.

Skoda Kushaq - Variants:

Kushaq variants Active (base) Ambition Style

Skoda Kushaq- Dimensions:

Kushaq dimensions (in mm) Length 4,255 Width 1,760 Height 1,612 Wheelbase 2,651 Grand Clearance (unladen) 188 Boot Space (in litres) 385

Skoda Kushaq - Colour options:

Skoda Kushaq is being made available in five colour options. These are - Torando Red Metallic, Candy White, Carbon Steel Metallic, Honey Orange Metallic.

Skoda Kushaq - Design

Skoda Kushaq comes following the Czech automaker's contemporary design language. This design language has been inspired by Bohemian crystals and portrays sharp contours across the exterior, from nose to toe. This similar design language is visible in other contemporary Skoda cars.

The front profile of the SUV gets sharp LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated. A vertically slated front grille with ample chrome highlighting trim adds aggressiveness to the SUV. The bumper gets black claddings around air intakes, while a skid plate adds boldness to the car.

The side profile gets black lower body claddings, 17-inch alloy wheels, crisp character lines, roof rails. The rear profile gets inverted L shaped LED taillights, roof spoiler, a sculpted tailgate, skid plate. Based on the MQB A0 IN architecture, the SUV appears neat and stylish from all angles.

Skoda Kushaq - Cabin and features

Inside the cabin, Skoda Kushaq gets a premium vibe with the design, features and technology onboard. The cabin of Seltos SUV comes with a sporty all-Black colour theme. The cabin manages to pack a host of safety and utilitarian features.

It has a two-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, six-speaker premium audio system, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, wireless charging, ambient lighting among other features. The cabin offers ample space for the occupants ensuring a comfortable journey.

The 10-inch tab-like touchscreen infotainment system is tilted in an ergonomic manner. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There is a sunroof adding premiumness to the cabin.

Skoda Kushaq - Safety features

Safety features include six airbags, auto wipers and headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, ESC etc.

Skoda Kushaq - Competitors

Skoda Kushaq will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Volkswagen Taigun.