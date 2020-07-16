Skoda has practically uncovered the its first electric SUV Enyaq. One of the prototypes was leaked online being tested on a highway in Czech Republic.

The images, shared on social media platform Instagram by one of its users, give a clearer idea about how the first Skoda electric SUV will look like. It has the same coupe-like sloping roofline which was also seen in the Vision iV concept. However, some black cladding at the bottom is probably an attempt to hide the Enyaq’s lower bumpers. At the rear, the bumpers are also masked along with the exhaust area and the reflectors.

There are no images of the interior yet, but Skoda had anticipated that the Enyaq iV is equipped with a 13-inch infotainment display and advanced connectivity systems. Skoda will build the new SUV at the Mlada Boleslav plant in the Czech Republic.





The dimensions of the new SUV are similar to those of the Kodiaq . The Skoda Enyaq measures 4,685 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width and 1,618 mm in height, so it is much lower than the Kodiaq SUV to the advantage of greater dynamism.

(Also read: Why Skoda decided to name its first electric SUV Enyaq)

The Skoda Enyaq SUV will ride on top of the company’s all-new MEB architecture. Skoda has already announced the specifications of the SUV, with no less than five versions that will comprise a single engine and rear-wheel drive- propulsion- and two electric motors and all-wheel drive, along with three powerful batteries with maximum autonomies of up to 460 kilometres.

The basic version is the Skoda Enyaq iV 50 equipped with a 55 kWh battery that supports an electric motor mounted at the rear capable of delivering 148 HP, ensuring a maximum range of 340 kilometres. The next step is represented by the Skoda Enyaq iV 60 with 62 kWh battery, 180 HP electric motor and autonomy up to 390 kilometres.

Going up in the range we find the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 , with 82 kWh battery that powers a 204 hp electric motor for a maximum range that reaches 500 kilometres. Above these three variants with rear-wheel drive there are two more with all-wheel drive , both with a second electric motor on the front axle in addition to the one on the rear.

Skoda will offer Enyaq SUVs with a charging capacity of up to 125 kW, allowing you to charge the battery from 10 to 80% in about 40 minutes.