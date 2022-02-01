Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV breaks cover along with RS version with 545-kms range.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV electric car comes with a 82 kWh battery pack and has a power output of 295 hp and 460 Nm of torque, matching that of the Volkswagen flagship EV ID.5 GTX.

Skoda has unveiled the new Enyaq Coupe iV fully electric SUV. The five-seater EV has made its debut along with its RS sports variant, which is the first fully electric Racing Sport model from the Czech carmaker. Both electric cars are based on the same MEB modular platform that underpins the preceding model Enyaq iV.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV has a stylish face with Matrix LED headlights and an illuminated front grille, called the Crystal Face, with 131 light-emitting diodes. At the rear the Enyaq Coupe iV gets LED taillights, as well as a porthole with air deflector in the vRS sport version. The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV stands 4,653 m in length, 1,879 m in width, 1,622 m in height and 2,765 mm of wheelbase.

The RS version, besides having a lower ground clearance, gets its grille, window trims and rear diffuser finished in black. It also has 20-inch black Taurus alloy wheels, with the option of a 21-inch as well. There is also RS emblems and darkened rear windows to separate its styling from the standard versions.

(Also see pics of 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV)

The interior of the Enyaq Coupe iV and its RS version get carbon fibre inserts, sports seats with integrated headrests and RS badging, multifunction sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals. There is also a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker Canton sound system and wireless charging pad. The Enyaq Coupe iV offers boot space of 570 litres.

Thomas Schafer, CEO at Skoda, said, “Following the successful launch of the SUV, the new Enyaq Coupe iV brings even more emotiveness, sports styling and elegance to the Skoda iV family. Our designers and engineers have once again succeeded in combining a high degree of functionality with an emotive design. The brand-new range-topping model is also the first-ever all-electric Skoda RS. The Enyaq Coupe iV perfectly combines emotion with efficiency, offering the Skoda-typical generous amounts of space, even in a particularly elegant body."

(Also read: Skoda Enyaq electric vehicle to make India debut in 2023 as FBU)

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV will be available with four different powers, two battery sizes and all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. The least powerful has 132 kW for the 60 version with a 62 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, 150 kW in the case of the 80 with an 82 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, and finally 195 kW for the 80x with an 82 kWh battery and all-wheel drive.

The most powerful version is the RS iV, which can generate maximum output of of 295 hp and 460 Nm of torque, matching that of the Volkswagen flagship EV ID.5 GTX, thanks to two motors and all-wheel drive. It is capable of hitting 100 kmph from standstill in just 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.

The rear-wheel drive Enyaq Coupe with an 82 kWh battery has a range of up to 545 kms according to the WLTP cycle, compared to the 531 kms approved under the same cycle by the Enyaq iV 80.

