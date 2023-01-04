HT Auto
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India sells over 1 lakh cars in 2022, clocks 86% growth

The Skoda Auto Volkswagen Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) Group comprising five brands - Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi, sold over one lakh units in 2022, the company announced. The automaker cumulatively sold 101,270 units in the last calendar year, while exports stood at 33,397 units. The company registered an 86 per cent growth year-on-year as compared to 2021.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM
The make-in-India cars under India 2.0 strategy have been well accepted by the market and are being exported too
The manufacturer’s product offensive strategy has been fruitful to bring in strong numbers across brands with over 20 models on sale in India. Both Skoda and Volkswagen introduced its made-in-India models last year underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform. The new range comprising the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, and Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, have been well accepted in the market.

The Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Skoda Kushaq, Slavia have been the brand's growth drivers under the India 2.0 strategy
Speaking about the group’s performance, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO - SAVWIPL, said, “We have much to be proud of in 2022. The significant growth across our Brands, robust demand and record-breaking sales are a testimony to the success story we have been scripting. While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimise the impact of these. Our made-in-India models are rapidly gaining popularity and universal recognition, for their world-class quality, robustness and stylish designs, and have opened new customer segments and markets for us. India is one of the key markets for the group and will continue to contribute strongly to our global operations."

“We are committed to India and will intensify our customer focus with an exciting model portfolio across segments, focusing on safety and driving dynamics and consistent efforts towards optimising total cost of ownership. Our growth levers are in place and we are confident that we will continue to build on this momentum with the right mix of products, technologies and a growing footprint. We are fully geared to charge ahead on this growth trajectory with a clear focus on creating value for our customers and stakeholders, he added further.

Audi had a fairly successful year registering a 27% growth in CY2022, while Porsche & Lamborghini too registered double digit growth in volumes
Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director - Group Sales & Marketing, SAVWIPL said, “The last twelve months have been quite rewarding. For VW and Skoda, 2022 saw us rolling out the complete India 2.0 portfolio, with both brands clocking significant sales growth. Audi showcased solid performance in volume. Our sports and supersports car brands - Porsche and Lamborghini are scaling new heights, with an exciting portfolio of unique vehicles, thrilling experiences and exhilarated customers all over India. Our luxury EVs, the Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan achieved remarkable resonance in the market. We continue to work tirelessly to make our cars robust, safe and desirable. With over 40 active and passive safety features as standard and a host of cutting-edge technologies our cars offer the most advanced equipment to enhance the safety and driving experience of our customers."

The Virtus and Slavia managed to rejuvenate the sedan segment at large with a strong welcome, while the India-made models are being exported globally as well. In fact, SAVWIPL says that about 25 per cent of its suppliers now export to the group globally. Exports have also increased in the last year with the India facilities shipping models to 44 markets overseas. SAVWIPL will also play a major role in the brand’s entry in the Vietnamese market from 2024 onwards. Furthermore, the SAVWIPL Group hit the milestone of 1.5 million units in 2022.

Furthermore, the automakers individually had a strong year in 2022. Volkswagen sales grew by 58 per cent, the brand’s highest in five years. Skoda Auto, meanwhile, regsitered a growth of 125 per cent, making 2022 its most successful year in India so far. Lamborghini and Porsche, all registered double digit growth last year. Audi 4,187 units in 2022, witnessing a healthy 27 per cent growth year-on-year.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: auto sales 2022 SAVWIPL Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Skoda India Lamborghini Porsche Audi
