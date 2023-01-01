HT Auto
Skoda Auto registers 125% growth in 2022, making it its 'biggest year' in India

Skoda Auto registers 125% growth in 2022, making it its ‘biggest year’ in India

Skoda Auto India has registered a 125% growth in 2022 over the previous year as it sold 53,721 units this year as compared to 23,858 units sold in the previous year. The sales for December 2022 stood at 4,788 units, compared to 3,234 units sold in December 2021, resulting in a 48% increase in the monthly sales volume.

HT Auto Desk
01 Jan 2023, 15:44 PM
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq

The automaker is at the peak of its India 2.0 program, having exceeded the target of 225 sales and service touchpoints and today has close to 240 customer touchpoints across the country. This expansion is in line with the company's objective of maintaining momentum on India 2.0's customer centricity and customer satisfaction front by expanding its network and being closer to its customers.

Moreover, the company has fully digitalised its showrooms with immersive and interactive technologies that redefines the car-buying experience for its customers. Another achievement for Skoda this year has been that the Kushaq earned a full 5-star safety rating in the latest Global New Car Assessment Programme crash test. The SUV continues to remain the safest car and one to get a full 5-stars in both adult and child safety.

Separately, the Skoda Slavia has been pushing double-digit sales growth of the premium mid-size sedan segment.

India is now the third largest market for Skoda, and bigger than China. Skoda sold more cars in India in the first 10 months of this year than it did in China in the same time period. A renewed focus under the India 2.0 strategy may have worked in favour of the Czechs and Kushaq emerged as the first model from the MQB-A0-IN platform which allows for up to 95 per cent of the parts to be localized.

The car maker also claims to have worked to expand its sales and service network in the country while also bringing down maintenance costs.

