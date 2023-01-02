HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen India Posts 58% Sales Growth In 2022

Volkswagen India posts 58% sales growth in 2022

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday announced that it registered a strong annual sales performance with a growth of 58 per cent in 2022, compared to 2021. The automaker has attributed the uptick in sales to the models like Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. These three Volkswagen cars are claimed to have received a pretty good response from buyers in 2022. Also, Volkswagen has attributed this sales performance to the expansion of the dealership network.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 17:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus have played key role in the brand's growth in 2022. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus have played key role in the brand's growth in 2022. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus have played key role in the brand's growth in 2022. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus have played key role in the brand's growth in 2022.

The auto company claimed that it expanded the dealership network to 159 sales and 126 service touchpoints in 118 cities across the country. The automaker claims to have expanded its sales network in cities like Jammu, Agra, Delhi-NCR, Nagpur, Kolkata and Rajahmundry, which propelled the company's growth last year.

Also Read : Kia crosses 8 lakh cumulative sales since India debut; Seltos, Sonet hit big

Commenting on the automaker's overall sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said that the strong performance by VW in 2022 is a testament to the right brand and product strategy developed for its Indian customers. He also said that the automaker had experienced many positive achievements in 2022, including the five-star GNCAP rating of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

He also believes that the sales growth momentum will continue in 2023. “The successful close to the year 2022 makes us strive even harder towards making Volkswagen a loved brand, offering our customers the best of German engineering and world-class services through our network. We are confident of making 2023 even bigger and better, as we accelerate and enhance the brand further, for our customers," Gupta added.

Besides introducing new cars, Volkswagen India also strengthened its pre-owned car business Das WeltAuto (DWA) in 2022, claimed the automaker. The car brand said that the DWA comes as a holistic platform for buying, selling, upgrading and exchanging used vehicles. Volkswagen claims to have garnered a 26,000-plus-strong customer network with its DWA platform, which operates through a network of 109 DWA outlets and 25 Excellence Centres.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 17:50 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen India Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Virtus
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2023 could be the year of electric SUVs
2023 could be the year of electric SUVs
Volkswagen India posts 58% sales growth in 2022
Volkswagen India posts 58% sales growth in 2022
Ola sells over 25,000 electric scooters in December, grabs a higher market share
Ola sells over 25,000 electric scooters in December, grabs a higher market share
This Indian city flags off 100 CNG buses, ‘green’ fuel station
This Indian city flags off 100 CNG buses, ‘green’ fuel station
These Lexus India models get costlier in the new year. Check new price list
These Lexus India models get costlier in the new year. Check new price list

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city