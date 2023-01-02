Volkswagen India posts 58% sales growth in 2022

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday announced that it registered a strong annual sales performance with a growth of 58 per cent in 2022, compared to 2021. The automaker has attributed the uptick in sales to the models like Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. These three Volkswagen cars are claimed to have received a pretty good response from buyers in 2022. Also, Volkswagen has attributed this sales performance to the expansion of the dealership network.

The auto company claimed that it expanded the dealership network to 159 sales and 126 service touchpoints in 118 cities across the country. The automaker claims to have expanded its sales network in cities like Jammu, Agra, Delhi-NCR, Nagpur, Kolkata and Rajahmundry, which propelled the company's growth last year.

Also Read : Kia crosses 8 lakh cumulative sales since India debut; Seltos, Sonet hit big

Commenting on the automaker's overall sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said that the strong performance by VW in 2022 is a testament to the right brand and product strategy developed for its Indian customers. He also said that the automaker had experienced many positive achievements in 2022, including the five-star GNCAP rating of the Volkswagen Taigun.

He also believes that the sales growth momentum will continue in 2023. “The successful close to the year 2022 makes us strive even harder towards making Volkswagen a loved brand, offering our customers the best of German engineering and world-class services through our network. We are confident of making 2023 even bigger and better, as we accelerate and enhance the brand further, for our customers," Gupta added.

Besides introducing new cars, Volkswagen India also strengthened its pre-owned car business Das WeltAuto (DWA) in 2022, claimed the automaker. The car brand said that the DWA comes as a holistic platform for buying, selling, upgrading and exchanging used vehicles. Volkswagen claims to have garnered a 26,000-plus-strong customer network with its DWA platform, which operates through a network of 109 DWA outlets and 25 Excellence Centres.

First Published Date: