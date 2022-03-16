HT Auto
Sebastian Vettel’s home racing sim rig is made from a real Aston Martin F1 car

The simulator has been designed and developed using genuine parts of AMR21 F1 race car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 05:54 PM
The simulator comes with a host of elements directly from the AMR21.
Realism is the key to making sim racing interesting and it seems Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel took it pretty seriously. The F1 driver has got himself a new racing sim rig in his home, which is made from an actual Aston Martin Formula One race car. The cockpit of the sim rig comes from one of the development prototypes of the last year's AMR21.

Being a driver for the Aston Martin F1 team is also helpful for Vettel to train when he can't be in the real cockpit of the F1 race car.

(Also Read: Formula 1: FIA changes safety car rules to avoid repeat of Abu Dhabi fiasco)

It seems Aston Martin Formula One team has done their best to nail the realism factor for the sim rig for Sebastian Vettel. This started at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was at an all-new track. It was very important for the F1 drivers to get familiar with the track before the actual race. However, Sebastian Vettel was unable to get enough time in the team's simulator, which prompted Aston Martin to come up with this idea.

As the image shows, the racing simulator comes equipped with a custom-fitted race seat for Sebastian Vettel. It also gets a headrest and seatbelts from 2021. The sim rig comes with wing mirrors and halo from the AMR21. These all elements as combined give a realistic view while driving. To give the simulator rig a personalized touch, it comes with a Honey Ryder decal right behind the steering wheel.

Sebastian Vette has a habit of naming his F1 race cars and the British car marquee Aston Martin having a close tie with James Bond, the F1 driver decided to name this sim rig as Honey Ryder, after the Bond girl with the same name from the movie Dr. No.

Besides integrating the original Aston Matin AMR21 race ar parts to the simulator, the developers have also added a metal frame with this rig that comes with a three-screen setup. This makes sure a very real visual appearance for the driver, while the physical feelings too are there.

Aston Martin took help from Pro Sim to provide the steering wheel feedback system and calibrate pedals to best replicate the F1 car. The sim rig went through rigorous testing, designing and troubleshooting before coming to reality. With Sebastian Vettel gearing up for his 2022 season, it is to be seen how he prepared himself with this simulator.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 05:54 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Formula One F1 race car motorsport car racing
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

