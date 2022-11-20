HT Auto
Sad news: Audi R8 GT Spyder ruled out owing to production limitation

The mighty Audi R8 is nearing the end of its production line. As a swan song to the famous nomenclature, the German luxury car brand has introduced the final R8 V10 GT. It was rumoured previously that the automaker would also bring a roadster variant of the car. However, now it seems Audi is not keen to bring an R8 GT Spyder to the market, and it plans to stick to the fixed-roof coupe version only. Speaking to Carbuzz, Audi R8 GT's technical project manager Nils Fischer has said that a Spyder variant for the car won't be happening.

Updated on: 20 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes as a lightweight GT model that generated 565 Nm of torque and capable of running at 320 kmph of top speed.
Explaining the reason behind this decision of not to bring a spyder variant of the Audi R8 GT, Fischer said that there is not enough production volume left for the car.

Audi has already said that the R8 GT V10 supercar will remain in production through 2023. This means the car will not return further in 2024. This strategy leaves Audi R8 enthusiasts with limited time to buy the car if they want to. The Volkswagen Group automaker previously indicated in October 2022 that it has no plans to launch a drop-top version of the R8 GT. Still, the confirmation from Fischer comes completely closing the door for the Spyder hopefuls.

Speaking about the new Audi R8 V10 GT, it will have limited production, with only 333 units slated to be manufactured. The limited production number of the Audi R8 GT V10 supercar mirrors the numbers of its first namesake, which was introduced back in 2010. Interestingly, that was launched with 333 R8 GT Spyder models as well.

The final iteration of the Audi R8 supercar comes packing 612 hp of peak power and 565 Nm of peak torque. It promises 320 kmph of top speed. The torque is routed to the rear wheels via an all-new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that claims to have been developed to offer quicker gear changes than before.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi R8 luxury car sportscar supercar
