This upcoming Hyundai EV is all set to explore seven wonders of India

Hyundai Ioniq 5 which is all set to be launched in India has began a journey of its own 

The Ioniq 5 EV will explore the country's seven wonders

The EV will visit Golden Temple, Taj Mahal, Temples of Khajuraho, Ancient Ruins of Nalanda, Konark Sun Temple, Hampi and Gomteshwara Statue 

This upcoming car is the second EV from Hyundai for India   

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on e-GMP architecture

The EV will be brought to India as completely knocked down units

It is being guessed that the price of this EV might be lesser than Kia EV6

The EV will be offered in two battery packs

The one with larger battery pack will offer range of 481 km while the smaller one will give range up to 385 km
