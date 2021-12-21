Renault launches workshop-on-wheels, aims stronger presence in the rural market

Renault India on Tuesday has announced the launch of its workshop on the wheels-lite initiative, which aims to strengthen the automaker's presence in the rural regions of the Indian auto market. The initiative has been launched with a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with a tool-box to undertake the minor service, repairs and other related jobs for all Renault cars along with the provision to carry parts and consumables.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Renault teases Austral, its new upcoming compact SUV, ahead of launch in 2022)

Renault claims under this program, it aims to provide seamless and hassle-free car service solutions to its rural consumers. This is also aimed at further strengthening its service network beyond the 530 touchpoints across India.

The new initiative comes as an extension of the workshop on wheels program launched by the French auto major back in 2016. The original workshop on wheels was launched by the car brand to perform 90 per cent of workshop operations including all maintenance and repairs, without the owner going to the service station. Currently, the automaker has introduced workshops on wheels and workshop on wheels lite vehicles in more than 250 locations across India.

The automaker claims that this initiative comes as part of the brand's aggressive persuasion of an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in smaller towns and cities including rural markets.

Renault has also recently partnered with CSC GrameeneStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV). As part of this, Renault India’s leading product range is listed on the CSC GrameeneStore and made available to potential customers in the hinterlands through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

Rural Float is another initiative of the automaker to move closer to the customers in the remote areas and provide a Renault vehicle ownership experience. With ‘Rural Float’, Renault claims to have been able to showcase the newly launched sub-four meter compact SUV, Renault Kiger to its potential customers in rural markets. It also claims that under this program, the brand has engaged more than 23,000 customers in 233 towns across 13 states and facilitating 2700 test drives.