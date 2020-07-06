Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 launched at 4.16 lakh

Renault India on Monday announced the launch of the Kwid RXL 1.0 variant at ₹4.16 lakh for the MT version and ₹4.48 lakh for the AMT version.

With the launch of the new Kwid RXL 1.0, the company commemorates the sale of over 3.5 lakh units of Kwid. Even after years of its launch the Kwid continues to enjoy a strong demand in India's entry-level car segment and is a volume-driver for Renault India.

The Kwid RXL variant will now be available in both 0.8-Litre and 1.0-Litre powertrains. Its feature list includes 20.32 cm (8.0-inch) Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 liters.

(Also Read: Renault Captur discontinued in India? SUV delisted from official page)

“The global launch of Renault Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions. Kwid has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 Lakh Kwid families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. Kwid, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game changer for us," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Some of the standard safety features on the Kwid include Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, and speed alert.

(Also Read: Renault’s incoming CEO sees turnaround ‘surprise’ in the making)

The Kwid is available in six exciting colour options – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue. It also comes with optional extended warranty up to 5 year & 100,000 Km. It pricing extends from ₹2.94 lakh for the standard 0.8 variant to ₹5.07 lakh for the Climber AMT(O) 1.0 L variant.

Within one year of the new Kwid facelift's launch, Renault has exported more than 45,300 units of the entry-level hatch to the foreign markets.

(All prices, ex-showroom)