Renault Kwid now costlier in India, full price details here

Renault on Monday announced the launch of the new Kwid RXL 1.0 variant in India. At the same time, the company also hiked the pricing of the entire Kwid line-up. The entry-level pint-sized car is now costlier by ₹2,000 to ₹7,000.

Variants such as STD 0.8L MT, RXE 0.8L MT, RXL 0.8L MT, and RXT 0.8L MT are now costlier by ₹2,000, while RXT (O) 1.0 MT, RXT (O) 1.0 AMT, Climber (O) 1.0 MT, and Climber (O) 1.0 AMT are costlier by ₹4,000, ₹7,000, ₹4,000 and ₹6,000, respectively.

(Also Read: Renault Captur discontinued in India? SUV delisted from official page)

This is Kwid's second price hike for 2020, the first was introduced back in January when the car was updated with BS 6 compliant powertrains which hiked its pricing by ₹9,000 through out the range. Following the two hikes, it now starts at ₹2.91 lakh* for the standard 0.8L MT variant and extends up to ₹5.07 lakh* for the Climber AMT(O) 1.0 L.

The Kwid is powered by two engines options, both are three-cylinder petrol engines. There is a 54 PS, 0.8-litre and a 68 PS, 1.0-litre unit. While the smaller 0.8-litre is available with a 5-speed manual transmission, the 1.0-litre also gets an AMT (automated manual transmission) option.

The smaller 0.8-litre engine can be had in four variants – Std, RXE, RXL and RXT; the 1.0-litre engine can be opted with new mid-spec – RXL, and a top-spec RXT (O) variant.

(Also Read: Renault’s incoming CEO sees turnaround ‘surprise’ in the making)

Renault Kwid's feature list includes 20.32 cm (8.0-inch) Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, a boot capacity of 279 liters and more.

The Renault Kwid's new prices are as follows:

RENAULT KWID BS 6 PRICING (ex-showroom, New Delhi) STD 0.8L ₹ 2,94,290 RXE 0.8L ₹ 3,64,290 RXL 0.8L ₹ 3,94,290 RXT 0.8L ₹ 4,24,290 RXL 1.0L ₹ 4,16,290 RXL 1.0 L AMT ₹ 4,48,290 RXT(O) MT 1.0L ₹ 4,53,990 RXT(O) AMT 1.0 L ₹ 4,85,990 KWID Climber(O) MT 1.0 L ₹ 4,75,190 KWID Climber AMT(O) 1.0 L ₹ 5,07,190

*ex-showroom, Delh