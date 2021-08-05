Renault India celebrates 10th anniversary with launch of Kiger RXT (O) variant

Renault has completed 10 years of its operations in India and the carmaker marked the occasion with the launch new RXT (O) variant of its Kiger SUV as well as several schemes for its existing and potential customers in the country. Bookings for the new Kiger variant will begin from August 6.

The new Renault Kiger RXT(O) variant will be made available in one-litre Energy Engine with both manual and automatic transmissions options. The new variant will get some premium upgrades borrowed from the RXZ variant such as Tri-octa LED Pure Vision headlamps and 40.64-cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels at a comparatively affordable price point.

Other features in the Kiger RXT(O) variant include PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric air filter that purifies the cabin air. The cabin gets wireless smartphone replication function that enables passengers to connect their smartphones to the 20.32-cm Display Link Floating Touchscreen.

As part of its celebratory offers, Renault has announced the 'Freedom Carnival' from August 6-15 across the country except in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala. The carmaker has launched separate festive offers for these states with maximum benefits of up to ₹90,000 as it is anticipating uptick in demand during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam in these states.

Under the 'Freedom Carnival', customers who book Renault cars during the time frame will be offered additional benefits apart from other offers being extended in August. Apart from cash offers and exchange bonus, the company has also announced 'Buy Now, Pay in 2022' scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber and Kiger. Under this scheme, customers can opt to purchase a Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after six months.

Renault has said that it has earned more than 7,00,000 customers in the country during the decade and as a mark of gratitude, it has announced loyalty benefits for existing customers. Apart from these, the carmaker has rolled out separate offers for its corporate and rural customers. Further, Renault's vehicle scrappage program - ReLIVE - allows customers to exchange their End of Life vehicles with new Renault cars along with additional scrappage benefits.