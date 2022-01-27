Renault Austral reveals its digital cockpit in latest teaser

Renault has revealed the interior of its upcoming Austral SUV through a teaser image that shows the digital cockpit of the car. Renault Austral is going to be the successor of the Kadjar and it is expected to debut sometime in a few weeks.

(Also Read: 2022 Renault Austral latest teasers reveal its silhouette)

The French auto major has already indicated that Renault Austral SUV will arrive with an electrified engine lineup. These will include mild-hybrid and hybrid powertrains.

The new image shows that Renault Austral has taken inspiration for the digital screen layout from the Megane E-Tech. It gets a digital instrument cluster and a large OpenR touchscreen infotainment system in portrait orientation.

Renault claims the L-shaped panel is one of the largest screens on the market offering a total display area of 24.3 inches. The system is claimed to run on Google Automotive Services and it supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also, the digital infotainment system incorporates Google Maps.

Renault further claims that 90 per cent of the features of this digital cockpit will be just one or two clicks away. It further claims that the anti-reflective coating eliminates the need for a visor.

Renault Austral also gets a futuristic squared-off steering wheel, sleek air vents, red accents, ambient lighting, sliding armrest, dual storage compartments in the centre console and a high-mounted centre tunnel. The overall visual appearance of the Renault Austral cabin is significantly more modern than the outgoing Renault Kadjar. The five-seater SUV gets multiple storage compartments that could fit more than 30 litres.

Renault claims that with this digital cockpit and overall cabin of the Austral, the carmaker aims to create a cocoon effect. In an attempt to do so, it has added flecked fabric decks on the roofline and windscreen post. The seats come offering more comfort with their ergonomic design. With the elimination of the transmission tunnel, rear occupants get more space. The SUV is claimed to come equipped with a host of ADAS technologies.

Renault Austral SUV will be based on the CMG-CD3 architecture. It will come electrified petrol powertrains that would be producing up to 200 hp power output.

First Published Date: