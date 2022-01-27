HT Auto
Renault Austral reveals its digital cockpit in latest teaser

Renault Austral SUV will be based on the CMG-CD3 architecture.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 10:12 AM
Renault claims 90 per cent of the features of this digital cockpit will be just one or two clicks away.
Renault claims 90 per cent of the features of this digital cockpit will be just one or two clicks away.

Renault has revealed the interior of its upcoming Austral SUV through a teaser image that shows the digital cockpit of the car. Renault Austral is going to be the successor of the Kadjar and it is expected to debut sometime in a few weeks.

(Also Read: 2022 Renault Austral latest teasers reveal its silhouette)

The French auto major has already indicated that Renault Austral SUV will arrive with an electrified engine lineup. These will include mild-hybrid and hybrid powertrains.

The new image shows that Renault Austral has taken inspiration for the digital screen layout from the Megane E-Tech. It gets a digital instrument cluster and a large OpenR touchscreen infotainment system in portrait orientation.

Renault claims the L-shaped panel is one of the largest screens on the market offering a total display area of 24.3 inches. The system is claimed to run on Google Automotive Services and it supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also, the digital infotainment system incorporates Google Maps.

Renault further claims that 90 per cent of the features of this digital cockpit will be just one or two clicks away. It further claims that the anti-reflective coating eliminates the need for a visor.

Renault Austral also gets a futuristic squared-off steering wheel, sleek air vents, red accents, ambient lighting, sliding armrest, dual storage compartments in the centre console and a high-mounted centre tunnel. The overall visual appearance of the Renault Austral cabin is significantly more modern than the outgoing Renault Kadjar. The five-seater SUV gets multiple storage compartments that could fit more than 30 litres.

Renault claims that with this digital cockpit and overall cabin of the Austral, the carmaker aims to create a cocoon effect. In an attempt to do so, it has added flecked fabric decks on the roofline and windscreen post. The seats come offering more comfort with their ergonomic design. With the elimination of the transmission tunnel, rear occupants get more space. The SUV is claimed to come equipped with a host of ADAS technologies.

Renault Austral SUV will be based on the CMG-CD3 architecture. It will come electrified petrol powertrains that would be producing up to 200 hp power output.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Renault Austral Renault SUV
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

