2022 Renault Austral latest teasers reveal its silhouette

2022 Renault Austral latest teasers reveal its silhouette

Renault Austral gets LED headlamps and C-shaped LED taillights.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 11:49 AM
Renault Austral will come with design elements inspired by Renault Megane E-Tech Electronic.
Renault Austral will come with design elements inspired by Renault Megane E-Tech Electronic.

Renault has teased its upcoming crossover Austral again ahead of its upcoming debut. This is not the first time the French auto major has teased the Austral. The car brand has been teasing the Austral since early December last year.

Interestingly, the Renault teaser campaign for the Austral crossover has been progressively more revealing, but in the latest move, the OEM has taken a small step backwards.

(Also Read: Renault India hits 1 lakh export milestone; Kwid, Triber, Kiger lead the way)

The latest teaser image shows the car's side profile in silhouette. It shows the car hidden in shadow but also gives us a clearer view of its headlight and taillight.

Renault has also revealed some details about the upcoming crossover's design elements. It said the car gets a clear structured cease that runs along the lower section of the body that is angled towards the front of the vehicle.

The French auto giant has also revealed that Renault Austral will come with a micro-optic technology first seen on the Megane E-Tech Electric at the front and twin large C-shaped taillights at the rear that will merge with the logo.

The latest set of teaser images indicates LED headlamps with prominent integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, the C-shaped LED taillights can be identified easily as well. These are something that we have seen in the Renault Captur.

Renault has also revealed some technical specifications of the upcoming crossover. Renault Austral will not get any diesel engine. Instead, it will come with a set of petrol-hybrid powertrains. There will be a 1.3-litre 12-volt mild-hybrid powertrain along with a new 1.2-litre TCe combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Renault is also working on a pure electric variant of the Austral.

Renault diesel director Gilles Vidal has claimed that the car comes with reduced gaps in the bodywork and ensure the panels were flush. The automaker is yet to reveal the unveiling timeframe of the upcoming crossover. However, with a series of teaser images being released, expect it to be uncovered soon.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: Renault Austral Renault SUV hybrid car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

