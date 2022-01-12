Home > Auto > News > Renault India hits 1 lakh export milestone; Kwid, Triber, Kiger lead the way
Renault Kiger was launched in early parts of 2021 to compete in the sub-compact SUV segment in India.
Renault Kiger was launched in early parts of 2021 to compete in the sub-compact SUV segment in India.

Renault India hits 1 lakh export milestone; Kwid, Triber, Kiger lead the way

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 01:31 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Renault exports models from its facility near Chennai to countries in the SAARC, Asia-Pacific and Indian-Oceanic regions apart from South Africa and markets in East Africa.

Renault India on Wednesday informed it has exported one lakh units from its plant in the country to as many as 14 countries worldwide. Models like Kwid, Triber and Kiger are manufactured for the local market as well as for markets overseas.

Renault exports models from its facility near Chennai to countries in the SAARC, Asia-Pacific and Indian-Oceanic regions apart from South Africa and markets in East Africa.

Similar Cars

Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)

Renault Kwid

799 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)

Renault Triber

999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)

Renault Kiger

999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.65 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)

Hyundai Santro

1086 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)

Tata Tiago

1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)

Tata Altroz

1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)

Ford Figo

1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Underlining how India has emerged as a hub for exports, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD at Renault India Operations adds that India-made models are finding greater acceptance than before. “This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament of our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in the quality, engineering and technology of our products," he said.

Kiger, in particular, has a lot of attention in the Renault India camp. Launched early 2021 to compete in the very lucrative but closely-fought sub-compact SUV segment. While it is one of the more affordable options in its segment, Kiger is also being exported to Nepal and South Africa with the company claiming a strong response in those markets for it.

  • First Published Date : 12 Jan 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue