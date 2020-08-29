Reborn for modern era: Aston Martin introduces electric DB 5 Junior model

The all-new Aston Martin DB5 rolled off production lines in July this year, around 55 years after the last DB5 saw the light of the day. And now, the company has announced a two-thirds scale electric junior car - the DB5 Junior, in partnership with The Little Car Company. The junior car will be produced in limited numbers.

The famous James Bond Goldfinger car's junior version has been developed over the last 15 months based on Aston Martin’s reference 3D scan of an original DB5 to ensure complete accuracy and authenticity.

The DB 5 Junior is around 3m long, 1.1m wide and can easily accommodate an adult and a child side by side. It gets an aluminium honeycomb chassis and composite body which provide it with a rigid platform while also keeping its total weight down to around 270kg. It gets a torque-laden electric powertrain that delivers 5kW / 6.7 bhp to the rear wheels and can accelerate to the top speed of 30mph.

Aston Martin DB 5 Junior

The junior electric model features the same iconic Aston Martin wings, shield and DB5 badges as the original 1963 model. Its dashboard is filled with functional Smiths instruments and the same Smiths clock as seen in the original 1960s car is present in front of the passenger seat.

The DB 5 Junior gets the same famous Silver Birch colour as standard with a full black leather interior and carpet set. There is a two-thirds scale steering wheel that now sports a racing-style quick release to make entry and exit easier for the driver. There are working headlights, brake lights, indicators and a horn.

In celebration of the original, nostalgia meets innovation with the stunningly engineered DB5 Junior - built to share the love of driving and inspire a new generation of Aston Martin owners.#AstonMartin #DB5 pic.twitter.com/Lm3v6ocnKu — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) August 27, 2020

Power is transmitted to the ground through 10-inch wire wheels with four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, complemented by regenerative braking. The car gets a removable battery pack stored under the opening bonnet which gives it a 10-20-mile (16-32km) driving range.

The DB 5 Junior will be priced at £35,000, while the more powerful DB5 Vantage Junior's price starts from £45,000. Production of the electric car will commence in the UK in 2021, with deliveries taking place worldwide over the next two years.