Range Rover Velar SUV gets plug-in hybrid option and upgrades inside

Land Rover has announced a new variant in its Range Rover Velar lineup which now comes with electric power. The mid-size luxury SUV, which sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the family line-up, gets a mild and plug-in hybrid option, besides a few more changes.

The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid offers a smooth and refined drive, producing a combined 404PS and 640Nm of torque from its 300PS petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, with a 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.

A 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery, located under the boot floor, can be charged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point, or 1 hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wallbox. It has an all-electric range of 53 kms.

A new family of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium engines is also introduced to the Range Rover Velar for the first time. The latest generation of smooth and efficient petrol and diesel engines are available with 48-volt mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement. The new straight-six engines, developed in-house, are available as D300 (300PS diesel) and P340 (340PS) and P400 (400PS) petrol all-wheel drive variants, each fitted with air suspension as standard for signature Range Rover comfort.

The new engines are available with mild-hybrid electric vehicle technology (MHEV) in addition to the latest engine technologies, for efficient performance. The MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace. It is able to redeploy the stored energy to assist the engine when accelerating away, while also delivering a more refined and responsive stop/start system.





The new P340 and P400 straight-six engines generate 480Nm/550Nm torque respectively, while the powerful P400 delivers an impressive 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds (0-100km in 5.5 seconds.) Both engines feature an electric supercharger supported by a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), for refined performance.

The D300 diesel generates 650Nm torque, offering 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds. Additionally, the next generation four-cylinder Ingenium D200 (204PS diesel) is introduced on the Range Rover Velar, offering more power, lower CO2 and improved fuel economy.

Land Rover has also added Active Road Noise Cancellation in Velar, which works like a pair of high-end noise cancellation headphones.





On the inside, Velar has been upgraded with state-of-the-art infotainment system too. Velar now features integrated digital screens, Pivi and Pivi Pro. The new screen has crisp new graphics and super-fast responsiveness with a new electrical architecture under the surface, ensuring the screens and navigation system are ready to go in seconds, thanks also to a dedicated power source.

Customers can access software updates ‘over-the-air’ reducing the need to visit a retailer. An embedded data connection means customers have access to the latest maps, apps and vehicle software modules with updates scheduled via the touchscreen at a time to suit them.

Land Rover has also added Active Road Noise Cancellation in Velar, which works like a pair of high-end noise cancellation headphones, constantly monitoring vibrations from the road surface and calculating the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. The effect is subtle, but ensures minimum reduction of 4 decibels.