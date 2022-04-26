HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Range Rover Sport Suv To Debut In Its Third Generation On May 10

Range Rover Sport SUV to debut in its third generation on May 10

The interior of the new Range Rover Sport SUV features dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 08:41 AM
Teaser image of new Range Rover Sport SUV
Teaser image of new Range Rover Sport SUV
Teaser image of new Range Rover Sport SUV
Teaser image of new Range Rover Sport SUV

Jaguar Land Rover has released teaser images of the new third-generation Range Rover Sport SUV as it gears up to make its world debut on May 10. The teaser images provide a glimpse into the modernist interior of the luxury performance SUV featuring a dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing. The interior of the new Range Rover Sport makes use of fine materials, setting the tone for premium owning experience.

Another teaser image gives a glimpse at the narrow LED headlight on the front face of the luxury performance SUV. The newest member of the Range Rover family blends its strong presence with the on-road capabilities as well as the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies.

(Also read | JLR commits to reduce vehicle emissions by 54% across value chain by 2030)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹ 65.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Range Rover Sport SUV is known for its adventure and performance skills. The vehicle has previously completed a series of challenges including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.

The current version of the Range Rover Sport SUV has become one of the company's best-selling models. For the past five years, it has outsold the standard Range Rover by more than 40% and more recently has fought with the smaller Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport for the JLR's best-selling overall model position, Autocar UK reported.

With the new MLA Flex architecture from Land Rover, the latest Range Rover Sport will be propositioned differently from the outgoing car, the report stated. The new shell is claimed to bring 50% more torsional stiffness and to reduce structure-borne noise by 24%. It also promises to substantially improve rolling refinement for the Range Rover family.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 08:31 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover Range Rover Sport
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Lexus aims to sell 10 lakh EVs annually by 2030: Report
Lexus aims to sell 10 lakh EVs annually by 2030: Report
Full-sized autonomous bus begins testing on public roads in Scotland
Full-sized autonomous bus begins testing on public roads in Scotland
Mercedes-AMG teases C43 replacement, could get 2.0-litre turbo-hybrid powertrain
Mercedes-AMG teases C43 replacement, could get 2.0-litre turbo-hybrid powertrain
Can body heat be used to make EVs roll? General Motors says yes
Can body heat be used to make EVs roll? General Motors says yes
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city