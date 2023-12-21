HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Quicker New Car Development And Fewer Test Models, This Is How Volkswagen Aims To Increase Profit

Volkswagen shortens new car development time to 3 years, plans fewer test models

Volkswagen aims to have an additional $11 billion in its coffer by 2026. Keeping an eye on this goal, the German auto giant is streamlining its new car development strategy. The automaker claims to have reduced new car development time to three years. Also, Volkswagen plans significantly fewer test vehicles during its new car development programs. It believes, these measures will begin to bear fruit in 2024 and will help the OEM to achieve its target by cutting vehicle production costs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2023, 12:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen China Research Centre Hefei
Volkswagen is taking various measures including shortened new car development time, fewer prototype manufacturing, improved aftersales business etc to increase its profit.
Volkswagen China Research Centre Hefei
Volkswagen is taking various measures including shortened new car development time, fewer prototype manufacturing, improved aftersales business etc to increase its profit.

Volkswagen has said that it has adopted a new program, christened the "Accelerate Forward/ Road to 6.5", under which the automaker has been adopting some major changes across different levels of the company. Interestingly, this move comes after Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer recently said that the carmaker is no longer competitive. Clearly, with these moves, VW is aiming to reduce expenditures in an attempt to put the company back on track.

Also Read : Volkswagen launches Taigun and Virtus with new Deep Black Pearl colour theme

Currently, a new car development process takes around 50 months, which Volkswagen claims to have reduced to 36 months. The carmaker claims that three years will be enough to bring a new car to the market without sacrificing its quality or safety. VW estimates this move will help the company to save around $1 billion by the end of 2028. Another major change in the new car development strategy will be fewer prototypes for the evaluation process. The automaker claims to be aiming to reduce the prototypes by 50 per cent. It claims this move will not impact the quality of the new cars of the company negatively and will annually save $844 million.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
₹ 70 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Volkswagen Polo 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2024
₹ 8 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 10.49 - 17.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Besides these, Volkswagen is also aiming to improve its after-sales business, more optimized production time, cost-effective procurement services etc. Besides these, Volkswagen is planning job cuts as well to reduce its expenses and increase profit.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
WISELIFE Car Body Scratch Remover and Repair Polishing Wax Kit with Sponge Cream Wax Body Compound Scratch Remover For Car and Bike Perfect Box with Grey Patchwork (Car Scratch Remover)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
46% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 695 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.