Pre-bookings for 2024 Kia Sonet to begin from tonight. Should you reserve one?

The updated Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV was unveiled to the world at an event in New Delhi on Thursday. A key player in its segment, the Sonet is also one of the newer models here with the debut version being driven out in September of 2020. The facelift version, however, makes some very significant promises and its pre-bookings is all set to be opened from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Kia Sonet will be officially launched in India in January of 2024 although all the updates - from styling to cabin additions as well as features - have been officially revealed. Since its initial debut in the Indian market, Kia India has sold 3.68 lakh units of the model. While not a segment leader, the car still is a power player and competes against a long list of very formidable rivals - from Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. It also faces some stiff competition from newer rivals like Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Fronx while attempting to fend off attack from entry-level SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Watch: 2024 Kia Sonet facelift SUV: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals

Kia Sonet: K-Code program

Kia is putting all its might to ensure Sonet is able to maintain momentum in the Indian car market and has updated its K-Code program for bookings. Under the K-Code program, existing Kia owners can generate a unique code and use it to book the new Sonet. This will allow them to get priority delivery. Additionally, this code can be generated by Kia owners and shared with other potential customers as well, even if they do not have a Kia product yet.

2024 Kia Sonet: Delivery timelines

Deliveries of the updated Sonet will commence from January of the new year. This is for all variants and versions of the model, barring diesel motor paired with manual transmission. Deliveries of the Sonet with diesel and manual transmission will start from February.

2024 Kia Sonet: Trim Lines

The new Sonet will continue to be offered in three trim lines - X-line, GT-line and the Tech-line.

2024 Kia Sonet: Exterior highlights

The updated Sonet boasts of a reworked face with the Tiger Nose grille and the head light units receiving a style change. The bumper too has been reworked slightly. The alloy design has been refreshed while the tail lights have been redone too and look near identical to the units on the updated Seltos that was launched earlier this year. There is also a stretched light bar between the two rear lights. The model will continue to come with multiple single and dual-tone colour options while the X-Line will still sport the dark matte finish.

2023 Kia Sonet: Cabin highlights

The biggest feature highlight of the new Sonet is the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that is likely to bolster its challenge in the segment. ADAS on the Sonet includes forward collision warning, lane-keeping assistance and departure warnings, driver attention warnings, high-beam assistance, lane following assistance, and alerts for lane departure by the leading vehicle.

2024 Kia Sonet: Key specifications

The incoming Sonet will still have its three engine options. These are a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, 82 bhp 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine which produces 114 bhp. A plethora of transmission choices will be available. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.-litre turbo petrol motor will be married to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. The diesel motor will be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed iMT or six-speed AT. And yes, as is clear, Kia is bringing back the MT to the diesel engine version.

