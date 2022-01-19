Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing

Porsche's first fully-electric sports car Taycan in a custom livery is the new safety car for Formula-E electric racing series this season. The vehicle will celebrate its racetrack debut at the opening round of the season on 28 January in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The safety car is based on the Turbo S variant of the Porsche Taycan.

The striking paintwork of the Taycan features colours of all eleven teams participating in the championship, as well as the colours of the FIA and Formula E. Most importantly, the vehicle symbolises the commitment of the teams towards the future of all-electric motor racing. Additionally, the number 22 painted on the safety car acknowledges the performance of the 22 drivers who will compete in the series this season.

The Porsche Taycan safety car will be the new workplace of Bruno Correia, who is the long-standing FIA Formula E safety car driver.

To convert the Porsche Taycan Turbo S into a safety car for the championship, the company equipped the vehicle with a roll cage and racing bucket seats with six-point seatbelts as well as wire harnesses for the safety car lighting and the Marelli Logger System. Flashing lights were integrated into the bumpers of the car. The vehicle has also been equipped with a fire extinguisher and a high-tech communication system.

The high-performance electric car delivers an output of up to 560 kW, making it the ideal choice in the critical role of a safety car as it will be on duty in cities around the world including London, Mexico City, New York City, Berlin, Monaco and Seoul. The Taycan Turbo S comes with Launch Control, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. “We’re proud that Formula E has entrusted a Porsche with this task – one that is important for the safety of its drivers," said Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

