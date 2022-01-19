HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing

Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing

The Porsche Taycan safety car for Formula E has been equipped with a fire extinguisher and a high-tech communication system.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 11:01 AM
The striking paintwork of the Porsche Taycan features colours of all eleven teams participating in the championship, as well as the colours of the FIA and Formula E.
The striking paintwork of the Porsche Taycan features colours of all eleven teams participating in the championship, as well as the colours of the FIA and Formula E.

Porsche's first fully-electric sports car Taycan in a custom livery is the new safety car for Formula-E electric racing series this season. The vehicle will celebrate its racetrack debut at the opening round of the season on 28 January in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The safety car is based on the Turbo S variant of the Porsche Taycan.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.27 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.44 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The striking paintwork of the Taycan features colours of all eleven teams participating in the championship, as well as the colours of the FIA and Formula E. Most importantly, the vehicle symbolises the commitment of the teams towards the future of all-electric motor racing. Additionally, the number 22 painted on the safety car acknowledges the performance of the 22 drivers who will compete in the series this season.

(Also read | 2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models)

The Porsche Taycan safety car will be the new workplace of Bruno Correia, who is the long-standing FIA Formula E safety car driver.
The Porsche Taycan safety car will be the new workplace of Bruno Correia, who is the long-standing FIA Formula E safety car driver.

To convert the Porsche Taycan Turbo S into a safety car for the championship, the company equipped the vehicle with a roll cage and racing bucket seats with six-point seatbelts as well as wire harnesses for the safety car lighting and the Marelli Logger System. Flashing lights were integrated into the bumpers of the car. The vehicle has also been equipped with a fire extinguisher and a high-tech communication system.

The Porsche Taycan safety car will be the new workplace of Bruno Correia, who is the long-standing FIA Formula E safety car driver. The safety vehicle meets all requirements for service in the electric racing series - ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The high-performance electric car delivers an output of up to 560 kW, making it the ideal choice in the critical role of a safety car as it will be on duty in cities around the world including London, Mexico City, New York City, Berlin, Monaco and Seoul. The Taycan Turbo S comes with Launch Control, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. “We’re proud that Formula E has entrusted a Porsche with this task – one that is important for the safety of its drivers," said Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

 

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Taycan Turbo S Porsche Taycan electric car electric vehicles
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers
Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers
Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation
Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation
Pre-bookings for all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV opened
Pre-bookings for all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV opened
Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG launched. Price, specs and mileage details here
Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG launched. Price, specs and mileage details here
Here's how much you have to pay for one-way trip on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway
Here's how much you have to pay for one-way trip on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city