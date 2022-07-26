HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs To Break Cover On August 17

Porsche 911 GT3 RS to break cover on August 17

Porsche 911 GT3 RS will sit above the 911 GT3 model as the new top of the 911 line in terms of performance. It will be powered by a 500-PS 4.0-litre boxer engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 16:08 PM
Porsche 911 GT3 RS will pack a four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is capable of churning out 500 PS of maximum power.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS will pack a four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is capable of churning out 500 PS of maximum power.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS will pack a four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is capable of churning out 500 PS of maximum power.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS will pack a four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is capable of churning out 500 PS of maximum power.

Porsche is all set to drive in the new top-of-the-range 911 GT3 RS sports car. The luxury carmaker will make the official debut of the 911 GT3 RS on August 17. The 911 GT3 RS, which has been inspired by the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT racing cars, will essentially be a street-legal racing car.

Announcing the details about the unveiling event next month, Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line at Porsche, said, “The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at trackdays and club sport events."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, as the name suggests, is the improved high-performance version of the 911 GT3. Under the hood, the sports car will come with a four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is capable of churning out 500 PS of maximum power. For reference, the Porsche 911 GT3 is also powered by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine capable of generating 502 horsepower. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in a little over three seconds and hit a top speed of 317 kmph.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to get bespoke P Zero Trofeo RS Pirelli tires, active aero with F1-style rear wing. The cabin of the 911 GT3 RS will be characterised by a steering wheel which will feature multiple dials to control output. The GT3 RS is also expected to come with tweaked suspension, throttle and other drive dynamics. “That's why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS," said Preuninger.

 

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 16:08 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Porsche Porsche 911
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Audi to focus only on electric cars in India from 2033
Audi to focus only on electric cars in India from 2033
Porsche 911 GT3 RS to break cover on August 17
Porsche 911 GT3 RS to break cover on August 17
Lamborghini off-roader? Sterrato version of Huracan promises to tame all terrain
Lamborghini off-roader? Sterrato version of Huracan promises to tame all terrain
Watch: Tata delivers Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle units to the Indian Army
Watch: Tata delivers Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle units to the Indian Army
EV fire incidents: Consumer protection regulator issues notices to manufacturers
EV fire incidents: Consumer protection regulator issues notices to manufacturers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city