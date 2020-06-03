Koenigsegg and Polestar, the two Swedish car manufacturers, have intrigued car enthusiasts around the world. With their latest posts on social networks, the two companies have hinted at the development of a shared car.

Recently, Koenigsegg shared a photo of two cars facing the front bumpers on its Instagram page. One of them is the new four-seater hypercar Gemera, introduced recently. Another is the Polestar Precept Concept, which was scheduled to be launched at the Geneva Motor Show. The auto show was cancelled due to the Cover-19 pandemic.

The post shared by Koenigsegg says that something 'exciting' is coming and calls for "to stay informed."

Polestar, part of the Swedish car manufacturer Volvo, on the other hand posted a snapshot of these models on its Instagram page, showing their backs. The text clarifies that the meeting is taking place on the west coast of Sweden and also promises "something interesting."

The Koenigsegg Gemera is a hybrid four-seater car powered by a 2.0 litre turbo three-cylinder engine and a trio of electric motors. It can generate 1,700 PS (1,677 hp) of power and 3,500 Nm of torque and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds.

Details remain scarce about the Polestar Precept, but released renderings indicate a very low and sleek silhouette with an emphasis on leg- and headroom in the rear. The four-door, fully electric grand tourer looks like a cross between a sport wagon and large touring sedan—and a possible contender against the front-running Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. The Precept has camera units set on an aerodynamic arm replacing the regular side mirrors; a digital screen with a camera feed replaces the traditional rear-view mirror. There’s also a 15-inch centre touch screen and 12.5-inch driver display at the front of the vehicle.

Given the popularity of SUVs these days, the two carmakers have probably teamed up to create a fully electric SUV or crossover with a lot of power. However, we will have to wait till the official word is out.