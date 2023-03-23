Planning to buy Hyundai Creta or Venue? Your wait could go up to 8 months

If you are planning to buy a Hyundai car soon, you may have to wait up to eight months to drive home in one of them. According to reports, some of its best-selling models have seen increased demands and the delivery timelines are stretching longer in some cases. The longest one would need to wait is to drive home a new Creta or Venue SUV. The quickest Hyundai car to get out of a showroom is Aura sub-compact sedan. All the waiting period timelines depend on variants and areas where they are booked.

Hyundai Creta is India’s best-selling compact SUV that rivals the likes of Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. The carmaker is expected to launch the new generation Creta in India later this year. However, the existing model is also in high demand, especially the diesel versions. According to Live Hindustan, the waiting period for Creta diesel is nearly eight months or 32 weeks. The petrol version of the SUV will be easier to get with a waiting period pf 24 weeks, or about six months.

The new generation Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV, which was launched last year, has also attracted attention of SUV buyers. Its waiting period is similar to that of the Creta diesel variants. Venue rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon among others in the segment.

Similar Products Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl ₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Venue 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl ₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Alcazar 1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl ₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai I20 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl ₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mg Air Ev | Electric | Automatic ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Also read: 2023 Hyundai Verna launched at ₹10.89 lakh; gets turbo petrol engine, ADAS

The Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai’s smallest car on offer, is also one of the most sought after models. It is currently available after nearly 20 weeks of waiting. Hyundai Alcazar, the only three-row SUV from the carmaker, is also facing long waiting period. The petrol version of the SUV may take up to 16 weeks to get delivered. Hyundai i20 hatchback also has a similar waiting period.

The least time needed to drive a Hyundai car home is the Aura sub-compact sedan. The Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire rival is also available in CNG options. One may have to wait up to 20 weeks, or nearly five months, to get the sedan delivered.

First Published Date: