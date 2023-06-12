HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Pickup Truck Transforms Into Pool In Motion, Gets Pulled Over By Police

Pickup truck transforms into pool in motion, gets pulled over by police

People often do weird things with various props. However, you probably never heard of a pickup truck converted into a pool on wheels. But exactly that happened in Israel. With the summer sun emitting relentless heat, the owner of the pickup truck thought that converting the rear cargo bed of the vehicle into a makeshift pool would be a cool idea. It actually seemed cool, until the kids were playing in the pool while the vehicle was in motion.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2023, 09:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A pickup truck converted into a pool on wheels with kids playing while in motion has been pulled over by the police in Israel. (Image: Times of Israel)
A pickup truck converted into a pool on wheels with kids playing while in motion has been pulled over by the police in Israel. (Image: Times of Israel)

A report by the Times of Israel has revealed that the pickup truck was pulled over by the police as it was spotted in motion while the kids were playing in the pool. The report also shows a photo released by the local authorities revealing the scene of four boys floating on the vinyl-covered pickup bed that has been transformed into a water-filled pool. An aerial video too has surfaced online showcasing the pickup truck leaving behind traces of water on a dirt road before being pulled over by a police car.

Also Read : This Maruti Dzire is a one-off convertible, modified by an Indian

The media report also reveals that the truck with the makeshift pool, as sighted earlier as well, navigating through traffic with two children swimming in the back. This could have been a serious safety issue had the vehicle driver had to apply emergency brakes or opt for emergency manoeuvres. However, fortunately, the incident concluded without any such issue or any harm to anyone.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹ 10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The driver of the vehicle reportedly received a citation for reckless driving and will have to explain the reason behind the conversion of the truck bed into a pool in front of a judge. Pickup trucks with rear cargo decks are not designed to be converted into moving swimming pools, no matter how tempting the idea is. The occupants should always stay inside the cabin when the vehicle is in motion, and the cargo deck is solely meant for carrying goods and cargo.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2023, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: car modification
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city