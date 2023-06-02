HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Maruti Dzire Is A One Off Convertible, Modified By An Indian

This Maruti Dzire is a one-off convertible, modified by an Indian

Modification of cars in India is quite popular with quirky add-ons or as over-the-top as this Maruti Suzuki Dzire seen in the picture. A recent video shared on social media shows the car with its roof ripped off, making it appear as a convertible version of India's best-selling sub-compact sedan. While the location and other details about this one-off version remains unclear, netizens are divided about its looks and safety aspects after the modification.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2023, 14:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Video of a Maruti Dzire sub-compact sedan recently spotted dressed up as a convertible went viral on socal media. (Image courtesy: Instagram/CL Bhanopiya)
Video of a Maruti Dzire sub-compact sedan recently spotted dressed up as a convertible went viral on socal media. (Image courtesy: Instagram/CL Bhanopiya)

The video, shared on Instagram, shows the Dzire in blue coming out of a petrol pump. It can be made out that it is a diesel model from the DDiS badging on its side. However, the car does not have a number plate on either side which could have provided with a clue to which state it belongs to. This is probable the first Dzire in India to get such a modification.

The modified Dzire has its roof and pillars removed to get the convertible look. It also does not have any soft-top roof added to the rear. The rest of the car appears to be untouched by modification. Social media users were divided by the modified Dzire. While some found it to be ‘Cool concept, clean execution’ others questioned about compromised safety and queries like ‘What will you do if it rains?’

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Exter
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
₹6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Unauthorised modification of vehicles is illegal in India. Such modifications, as seen in the Dzire, could end up jeopardising the vehicle's safety and stability. It can also compromise build quality of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the present generation Dzire in India back in 2016. Though launched with both petrol and diesel engines, Maruti currently offers it with only a petrol unit. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre DualJet naturally aspirated unit that can generate up to 88.5 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission option. Maruti also offers the sedan with CNG option as well.

Maruti Dzire is currently India's best-selling sedan across segments. It rivals the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in the sub-compact segment.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2023, 14:12 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city