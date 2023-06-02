This Maruti Dzire is a one-off convertible, modified by an Indian

Modification of cars in India is quite popular with quirky add-ons or as over-the-top as this Maruti Suzuki Dzire seen in the picture. A recent video shared on social media shows the car with its roof ripped off, making it appear as a convertible version of India's best-selling sub-compact sedan. While the location and other details about this one-off version remains unclear, netizens are divided about its looks and safety aspects after the modification.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows the Dzire in blue coming out of a petrol pump. It can be made out that it is a diesel model from the DDiS badging on its side. However, the car does not have a number plate on either side which could have provided with a clue to which state it belongs to. This is probable the first Dzire in India to get such a modification.

The modified Dzire has its roof and pillars removed to get the convertible look. It also does not have any soft-top roof added to the rear. The rest of the car appears to be untouched by modification. Social media users were divided by the modified Dzire. While some found it to be ‘Cool concept, clean execution’ others questioned about compromised safety and queries like ‘What will you do if it rains?’

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Hyundai Exter ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Mahindra E20 Nxt ₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Renault City K-ze ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Hyundai Aura ₹6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Unauthorised modification of vehicles is illegal in India. Such modifications, as seen in the Dzire, could end up jeopardising the vehicle's safety and stability. It can also compromise build quality of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the present generation Dzire in India back in 2016. Though launched with both petrol and diesel engines, Maruti currently offers it with only a petrol unit. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre DualJet naturally aspirated unit that can generate up to 88.5 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission option. Maruti also offers the sedan with CNG option as well.

Maruti Dzire is currently India's best-selling sedan across segments. It rivals the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in the sub-compact segment.

First Published Date: