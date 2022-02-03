Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa

More than 200,000 Jaguar and Land Rover cars are all set to receive Amazon Alexa through an over-the-air (OTA_ software update on their infotainment system. These Jaguar and Land Rover models will include both old and new models.

The British luxury carmaker owned by Tata Group has said that the virtual assistant will be added to models that are equipped with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Recently updated Range Rover too comes with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

The automaker has said that it is working closely with Amazon to ensure seamless integration of Alexa with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. The auto company has also said that this comes as a collaborative approach to develop a system that will ensure that customers will enjoy the same Alexa experience in their vehicles that they already use in the home. Jaguar Land Rover also claims that this feature will add even greater functionality in the future.

The Jaguar Land Rover car owners will be able to use the voice to make phone calls, change radio stations and set destinations for the navigation system using Alexa virtual assistant. The automaker claims that all these functions can be performed by just simple voice commands. Also, customers can use Alexa to check the news, get weather updates and control their smart home devices such as lights and garage doors as well.

The Jaguar and Land Rover car owners in the United States and the United Kingdom is claimed to be able to use the Jaguar and Land Rover Remote Skill. This means that the customers can use an Alexa-enabled device, such as a smartphone or Echo Dot, to check a wide range of information about their vehicles. These include the range of the vehicle, door locks, remote access to climate control etc.

