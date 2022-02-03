HT Auto
Home Cars Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa

Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa

Jaguar and Land Rover car owners will be able to perform various functions by using voice commands.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 05:10 PM
Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles' Pivi Pro infotainment system will work with the Amazon Alexa.
Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles' Pivi Pro infotainment system will work with the Amazon Alexa.

More than 200,000 Jaguar and Land Rover cars are all set to receive Amazon Alexa through an over-the-air (OTA_ software update on their infotainment system. These Jaguar and Land Rover models will include both old and new models.

(Also Read: Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 55.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The British luxury carmaker owned by Tata Group has said that the virtual assistant will be added to models that are equipped with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Recently updated Range Rover too comes with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

The automaker has said that it is working closely with Amazon to ensure seamless integration of Alexa with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. The auto company has also said that this comes as a collaborative approach to develop a system that will ensure that customers will enjoy the same Alexa experience in their vehicles that they already use in the home. Jaguar Land Rover also claims that this feature will add even greater functionality in the future.

The Jaguar Land Rover car owners will be able to use the voice to make phone calls, change radio stations and set destinations for the navigation system using Alexa virtual assistant. The automaker claims that all these functions can be performed by just simple voice commands. Also, customers can use Alexa to check the news, get weather updates and control their smart home devices such as lights and garage doors as well.

The Jaguar and Land Rover car owners in the United States and the United Kingdom is claimed to be able to use the Jaguar and Land Rover Remote Skill. This means that the customers can use an Alexa-enabled device, such as a smartphone or Echo Dot, to check a wide range of information about their vehicles. These include the range of the vehicle, door locks, remote access to climate control etc.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 05:10 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover connected car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Bounce achieves 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network
Bounce achieves 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network
Tesla recalls over 817,000 cars in this country over seat belt reminder alert
Tesla recalls over 817,000 cars in this country over seat belt reminder alert
Volkswagen aims to make One million EVs annually from 2023 in this country
Volkswagen aims to make One million EVs annually from 2023 in this country
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled due to faulty instrument cluster
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled due to faulty instrument cluster
Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa
Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city