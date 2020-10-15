One-off Mercedes EQC 4X4 shows off its off-road capabilities

Mercedes-Benz recently launched its first electric car - the EQC - as a premium SUV. At HT Auto, we have driven the car extensively on city roads to test its capability. However, it seems that Mercedes-Benz wants prove that e-mobility is not just urban, but also conceivable off-road.

A group of developers has created a 4X4 version of the electric SUV. The one-off EQC 4X4 is based on the EQC 400 4MATIC platform. It has a multi-link portal axles and the production of a powerful sound inside and outside. The headlamps also function as a loudspeaker at the same time.

Markus Schafer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “Our aim is to combine modern luxury and sustainability with emotional appeal. The EQC 4×4 shows how enjoyable sustainable mobility can be. This is where electro-mobility high-tech and an intriguing customer experience are transferred to the mountains, thanks to MBUX and over-the-air updates. To put it succinctly, electric, progressive luxury goes off road."

Emotive appearance, sure-footed on rough terrain and with future-oriented technology: the Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² showcases how electrification at Mercedes-Benz could go farther than the road network. #MercedesBenz # #4x4 #switchtoEQ #Enjoy Electric pic.twitter.com/jdiX9H679r — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) October 13, 2020





He also added, “This drivable study clearly shows that alongside a passion for e-mobility, we at Mercedes-Benz lay a strong claim to leadership in this sector and will heighten the emotional appeal of this even further in the future."

The EQC 4X4 can drive through sand, on rocky terrain and through mountain streams. The ground clearance of the EQC 4X4 is 293 millimetres, sitting much higher than the EQC in production, which is 140 millimetres. The ground clearance was made possible by the conversion to portal axles: unlike conventional axles, the wheels are not at the height of the axle centre, but are instead situated much lower down on the axle hubs owing to the portal gears.

The approach and departure angles of the EQC 4X4 – 31.8 degrees at the front and 33 degrees at the rear - are also impressive. Its Off-Road drive programmes are improvised from what is available in the GLC models. It helps improved torque curve when starting on loose ground and offers sure-footedness in terrain.

As of now, there is no official word from Mercedes-Benz whether the EQC will grow as a family with this off-roader. But given its capabilities, the German carmaker may come up with limited models later.