Official accessory kits launched for i20 2020 by Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis, the official after-sales parts and accessories provider for the South Korean carmaker has announced the introduction of official accessory kits for the just-launched i20 2020 premium hatchback which starts at ₹6.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new i20 has already garnered over 10,000 bookings, the company has announced.

While the car is offered in four variants (Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta-O) and three engine options - 1.0 turbo petrol, 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel, the accessory kits come in three packs.

The basic 'Essentio Pack' comes with select set of accessories to give a more elegant look to the car. This pack include door visor - chrome insert, door side moulding - chrome, rear boot garnish - chrome, bumper corner protector, body cover - standard, steering wheel cover - black, boot mat, 3D mat, neck rest cushion and car perfume can. The entire set has been priced at ₹11,450.

The next in the list is the 'Premium Pack' which has been priced higher at ₹20,559 and comes with a set of interior as well as exterior accessories which includes bumper corner protector, door visor - chrome insert, door side moulding - chrome, lower bumper garnish, sunshade, seat cover standard range, steering wheel cover - Black Red, dual layer mat, neck rest cushion and car perfume can and is priced at ₹20559/- inclusive of all taxes.

The higher-spec 'Radiant Pack' is the costliest of the lot which has been priced at ₹25,552. It is designed to add a more sophisticated touch to the car. This pack covers a wide range of accessories such as lower bumper garnish, body cover - premium, door visor - chrome insert, door side moulding - chrome, bumper corner protector, door sill guard - dual tone, ORVM garnish, tail lamp garnish, head lamp garnish, rear boot garnish - chrome, steering wheel cover - black, carpet mat designer, seat cover premium range, boot mat, sunshade row A B, car care kit, car perfume can and neck rest cushion.

The newly introduced special kits for the all-new Hyundai i20 have been made available at all the company dealership across the country. "Today we are synonymous with high-quality, durability and performance in our Hyundai genuine parts and accessories which forms the core of a good driving experience. Our new accessory kits are specially designed to provide an edge to your driving comfort," said Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India.