Nissan's upcoming crossover EV teased, to get long-range 'next-gen batteries'

Nissan is gearing up to extend its battery-powered portfolio following updating the entire current line-up (excluding the GT-R). While the company is yet to confirm the nameplate of the upcoming electric vehicle, what's known at the time is that it is going to be a crossover vehicle. The company has also announced a fresh investment of £423 million ($584.5 million at current exchange rates) as part of the EV push.

The model teased in the latest image depicts a concept car since it misses out on the production version-specific door handles and mirrors/cameras. As the Nissan Ariya, the new model sports a swoopy roofline and large wheels, while there is a completely different design and detailing on the headlights and taillights.

The new Nissan electric crossover will underpin CMF-EV platform that's also found on the Ariya and Renault's upcoming Megane-badged crossover. It will be built in Nissan's Sunderland factory in the UK. The plant will be upgraded to be able to churn out 100,000 units of the greener crossover annually. The model will then be sent out to the same Euro markets as other models (Juke, Qashqai, Leaf) manufactured out of the Sunderland plant. Upgrading the plant for the upcoming crossover will require creating 909 jobs, in addition to 4,500 jobs in the UK supply chain and 75 jobs in the R&D department.

The company has highlighted previously that its upcoming electric crossover is going to be a global model. This hints that the vehicle is also likely to be manufactured at other international sites, details of which will be rolled out in the future.

The new electric crossover may or may not replace the existing Leaf EV. It may also be sold alongside the battery-powered hatchback seeing the high potential in the market for all-electric cars.

Nissan's new crossover EV will sport next-generation batteries for a better full charge range. These battery packs will be built at UK's first Gigafactory that's located close to the Sunderland manufacturing site.