Nissan's Infiniti QX60 Monograph previews exterior design of next-gen 3-row SUV

Nissan's luxury division Infiniti Motor has previewed the QX60 Monograph (concept) that previews some of the proportions and design elements that will adorn the brand's next generation of the three-row SUV.

The QX60 Monograph gets a wide stance, horizontal shoulder line and muscular wheel arches that give it a commanding posture and defined SUV persona. A strong, straight shoulder line carries through to the hood with a higher, more prominent grille, and longer-looking cabin delivering a sense of muscularity.

(Also read: Nissan promises to launch slew of new cars in world's biggest automobile market)

Gloss black roof of the QX60 Monograph

The QX60 Monograph seeks to transform the current family-oriented three-row SUV to a model with more aerodynamic and muscular silhouette. Over the side, the Monograph shows off its powerful horizontal hood, muscular fenders and long wheelbase. At the rear, the wide body and track, paired with a horizontal window line, give the concept a sense of poise and stability. The roof flows into a subtly integrated rear roof spoiler - in gloss black - to further enhance the car's aerodynamic appearance.

The body is painted in platinum colour, mimicking the qualities of liquid metal. The pillars, roof, front, side and rear glass all seamlessly connect, giving a panoramic feel to the cabin. "The QX60 concept embodies the Japanese concept of ma, a sense of minimalism where designers seek harmony, adding just the right amount of elements with very specific meaning to create something special," says Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President of Global Design at Nissan Motor.

(Also read: Nissan CEO says may return to profit in 2021 if momentum holds up)

Rear of the QX60 concept

The lighting at the front and rear projects 'digital piano key' design - showcasing Infiniti's desire to blend human artistry with the latest technology. The inner structure of the headlamp features a shape and pattern of lines inspired by an electrical heatsink device. However, the rear lamps are tinted and, when extinguished, they appear to wrap around the back of the vehicle and into the rear flanks in one continuous shape.

Infiniti plans to reveal the production version of the next generation QX60 in 2021.