Nissan Magnite to get power-packed HRA0 Turbo engine: All you need to know

The upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV in India is all set to get several highlights through which it would seek to make a strong case for itself against some very capable rivals. Among the highlights are a turbo engine which claims to give it an edge among peers and brings the best of Japanese automotive technology to Indian roads.

The Magnite will get a HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine at its heart which claims to put out 100 Ps (around 97 bhp) of max power and offer 160 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission option as well as an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

“RNAIPL is proud to have begun the production of the HRA0, a first-of-its-kind TURBO engine in the country to offer such robust performance. Truly, the all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology, and Japanese engineering," said Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL.

Nissan claims the new HRA0 engine borrows 'mirror bore cylinder coating' technology from its legendary sports car model - Nissan GT-R. This technology helps reducing resistance inside the powertrain. It also aids in cutting weight, improving heat management and combustion, thus improving the overall efficiency of the engine.

The company says that the engine gets six technical improvements in order to achieve a better fuel economy as well as lower CO2 emissions at 118.5g/km. As per Nissan, the new Turbo engine is capable of delivering up to 50% better acceleration against the naturally aspirated engines.

"The all-new Nissan Magnite embodies our philosophy of Nissan-ness, which stands for empowering people through breakthrough products and technologies. The development emphasizes on creating an effortless and highly enjoyable driving experience, while reducing emissions and offering great mileage – a compelling combination that every car owner can appreciate," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.



