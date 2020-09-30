Nissan Leaf is one of the world's most-recognized electric vehicles and has managed to find many takers in several countries. It was, in fact, the world's first mass-production electric car and while it has won several accolades over the past years, its latest transformation may be the most crucial - a mobile power supply unit for use during emergencies like natural calamities and disasters.

Called Nissan Re-Leaf, the vehicle is touted as an emergency response vehicle which is capable of supplying power during relief efforts. The Japanese car maker claims that Re-Leaf can be driven straight into the center of a disaster where it can be parked to provide a steady and reliable source of power for rescue and relief operations. It features weatherproof plug sockets mounted on the outside of the body and this enables 110 to 230 volt devices to be powered by drawing energy from the vehicle's lithium-ion battery.

Nissan Re-Leaf is a concept for now but can have a big role to play in emergencies if taken to production.

The mobile power supply can be crucial and has a wide range of application areas like medical, communications, lighting, heating and other life-supporting equipment. Nissan further outlines some of the emergency equipment that can be powered by the car. This includes an electric jackhammer, pressure ventilation fan, intensive care medical ventilator and a 100-watt LED floodlight.

The Re-Leaf can be recharged once power is restored in the affected area or from the nearest available source.

Nissan says that the idea is for EVs to be more and more practical and helpful in more ways than just mobility. "Concepts like the RE-LEAF show the possible application of EVs in disaster management and demonstrate that smarter, cleaner technology can help save lives and provide greater resilience," says Helen Perry, head of electric passenger cars and infrastructure for Nissan in Europe.