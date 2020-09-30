Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Nissan transforms Leaf EV into emergency mobile power supply unit

In pics: Nissan transforms Leaf EV into emergency mobile power supply unit

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 10:58 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The Nissan Leaf mobile power supply has a wide range of application areas like medical, communications, lighting, heating and other life-supporting equipment.
Nissan has transformed its Leaf electric car into a mobile power supply unit for use during emergencies like natural calamities and disasters. The concept power supply Leaf has been called Re-Leaf.
1/6Nissan has transformed its Leaf electric car into a mobile power supply unit for use during emergencies like natural calamities and disasters. The concept power supply Leaf has been called Re-Leaf.
Nissan claims that Re-Leaf can be driven straight into the center of a disaster where it can be parked to provide a steady and reliable source of power for rescue and relief operations.
2/6Nissan claims that Re-Leaf can be driven straight into the center of a disaster where it can be parked to provide a steady and reliable source of power for rescue and relief operations.
It features weatherproof plug sockets mounted on the outside of the body and this enables 110 to 230 volt devices to be powered by drawing energy from the vehicle's lithium-ion battery
3/6It features weatherproof plug sockets mounted on the outside of the body and this enables 110 to 230 volt devices to be powered by drawing energy from the vehicle's lithium-ion battery
Some of the emergency equipment that can be powered by the car include an electric jackhammer, pressure ventilation fan, intensive care medical ventilator and a 100-watt LED floodlight.
4/6Some of the emergency equipment that can be powered by the car include an electric jackhammer, pressure ventilation fan, intensive care medical ventilator and a 100-watt LED floodlight.
The Re-Leaf can be recharged once power is restored in the affected area or from the nearest available source.
5/6The Re-Leaf can be recharged once power is restored in the affected area or from the nearest available source.
Nissan Leaf is one of the world's most-recognized and first mass-production electric car.
6/6Nissan Leaf is one of the world's most-recognized and first mass-production electric car.
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue