Nissan CEO talks every day with Renault to reboot alliance

Nissan Motor Co. is in talks with French partner Renault SA “every day" as the two companies seek to reshape a two-decade alliance, according to Nissan Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida.

“As alliance, we would like to go to the next step," Uchida said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York. “How can we become stronger together -- this is what we are discussing every day."

Renault, Nissan and junior alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. could announce a deal to reshape their troubled alliance as soon as Dec. 7 in London, while talks are ongoing and there could still be a delay, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week.

Discussions with Nissan started earlier this year as Renault began work to carve out its electric-vehicle business, known as Ampere. Nissan may invest $500 million to $750 million for a stake of about 15% in Ampere, but the agreement hinges on a wider deal that would see Renault lower its own 43% stake in Nissan to about 15% over time, Bloomberg has reported.

Uchida declined to comment on timing of a potential rebalancing announcement or on whether Nissan will take a stake in Ampere.

“Anything that makes sense for Nissan and that makes us grow further in this new era we would have to consider," he answered, when asked about the possible Ampere stake. “We are in discussions about this today."

