Nexon facelift SUV price leaked? Tata Motors issues clarification

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch two model these week. The 2023 Nexon SUV and the facelift version of its electric version will hit the roads on Thursday, September 14. Ahead of the official launch, leaks on social media claimed that the new Nexon SUV will come at a starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around ₹60,000 less than the outgoing version. However, Tata Motors has denied the leak and issued a clarification that the price is not true.

Tata Nexon facelift and the Nexon EV facelift were unveiled within days of each other in the past couple of weeks. Both the SUVs now come with a new design inspired from the Curvv concept vehicle. Tata has also updated the new Nexon and Nexon EV with several new features as well as new transmission choices in their 2023 avatar. With all the new additions, the Nexon and Nexon EV could be priced slightly higher than their outgoing versions.

On Sunday, Tata Motors came out with a clarification regarding the price leak shared on social media platforms. The carmaker issued a statement that read, “The pricing of the new Nexon and new Nexon EV will be announced on 14th September 2023. Any related information that you may see prior or being reported in media is misleading and factually incorrect. The new Nexon is a major upgrade on design, innovation, technology, safety, comfort and performance."

Bookings are open for both Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift models. Tata opened the booking for the Nexon facelift SUV on September 5 at an amount of ₹11,000. When launched, it will renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Verna and Kia Sonet among others. Bookings for the Nexon electric SUV was opened on World EV Day (September 10) for a token amount of ₹21,000.

The 2023 Nexon facelift SUV is available for booking in 11 different variants. Tata has changed the nomenclature of its variants. Instead of naming them with X as before, Tata Motors has given names to each variant. These include Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S). It will be available in six colour options including Fearless Purple, Pure Gray, Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Daytona Gray and Pristine White.

Tata Motors has changed the trim and variant names of the new Nexon EV. It will be available in two broad trims called the Mid Range and Long Range. There are five variants to choose from, including Creative+. Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+. The Nexon EV facelift is offered in seven exterior colours, including dual-tone options, across variants. There are new colour options like Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean and Daytona Gray. The dual-tone options will come with the choice of roof colour being either in white or black.

