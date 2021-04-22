Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday announced that it has started accepting pre-bookings for the all-new GLA that is likely to go on sale in the Indian market in the month of May. The bookings are only open digitally at the moment.

The BMW X1 rival will feature a fairly revamped exterior design. With the latest revision, the GLA crossover will sport design cues from the Mercedes' bigger SUVs - the GLC and the GLE. It will pack a reworked grille and bumpers. There will be new multibeam LED headlamps and revised tail lamps at the back. It will also feature black inserts on the rear bumper for a more aggressive appeal. Rolling on standard 17-/18-inch wheels, the new GLA will also benefit from optional 19-inch alloy wheels. All the new changes to the exterior profile will help the car to stand taller and bigger in terms of overall dimensions.