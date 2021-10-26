New Range Rover SUV to debut tonight. New leaked video shares more details

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to get a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 unit. The 2022 Range Rover will be built on the MLA Flex platform, which is designed to accommodate plug-in hybrid and even fully electric engines. The new Range Rover plug-in hybrid will use a higher capacity battery compared to the current P400e, with higher energy density cells and nearly twice the electric range. There will also be a fully electric Range Rover, but we won't see that until 2024.

The first generation Range Rover model was launched in the 1970s with a three-door version. The fifth generation model maintains the characteristic lines of the Range Rover.

When launched, the new Range Rover SUV will take on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7 and even the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS in the ultra-luxury SUV space.