New Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV receives more than 5,500 bookings within 1 month

Mahindra has introduced its updated TUV300 SUV as the Bolero Neo just a few weeks ago. The new SUV has received a positive response with more than 5,500 bookings since July 13, reports Live Hindustan.

(Also Read: Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Differences and similarities explained)

Speaking about its design, the Mahindra Bolero Neo looks very much identical to the TUV300. The front grille, headlamps, side and rear profile look very similar, with little distinctiveness. It gets square shaped headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated. Other design elements include a 6-slat grille with chrome inserts, bigger air dam, fog lights, 15-inch alloy wheels etc.

(Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions)

The side profile comes with black cladding. Tailgate-mounted spare wheel with X-shaped cover gives Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV a signature look. It is available in six different colour options - Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White and Rocky Beige.

Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with a seven-person seating layout. It gets a black and beige colour theme inside the cabin. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueSense app, cruise control, dual-tone upholstery, height-adjustable driver seat are there.

Mahindra has equipped the Bolero Neo with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBS, rear parking assist etc.

The power source for this SUV is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine churns out 100 hp power and 260 Nm torque. The SUV is expected to get an automatic transmission at a later stage. Also, the SUV will receive a new top variant N10 (O) at a later stage. It would receive the automatic gearbox.