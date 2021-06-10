New Jaguar F-Pace launched at 69.99 lakh; gets design changes, upgraded cabin

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday launched the new F-Pace in the Indian market at ₹69.99 lakh (ex showroom). The F-Pace from Jaguar now gets notciable design changes on the outside and an all-new cabin while being offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

Jaguar Land Rover is primarily backing F-Pace's new looks to woo new customers. "The new Jaguar F-Pace sets a new benchmark in aesthetic and luxury appeal. It’s enhanced and stunning looks are bound to attract existing and new customers who will also get a superior connected-car experience from this iconic luxury performance SUV," said Rohit Suri, President and MD at Jaguar Land Rover India.

F-Pace engine details

The new Jaguar F-Pace is available for the first time in India in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains.

The petrol unit churns out 246 hp and offers max torque of 365 Nm while the diesel belts out 201 hp and has 430 Nm of peak torque.

F-Pace exterior changes

The latest F-Pace from Jaguar gets noticeable visual changes on the outside.

The updates to the exterior profile of the F-Pace emphasizes on giving the SUV a cleaner yet sporty visual appeal. The bonnet has been sculpted to differentiate the SUV from the outgoing model. The size of the front grille has been increased and gets Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing. The side fenders get the Leaper emblem.

The front bumper is new and the air intakes have been reworked. The super-slim LED quad headlights with 'Double J' DRLs also look smart while promising better and increased illumination. At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic. The tailgate has also come in for a slight deisgn tweak.

F-Pace cabin updates

The F-Pace has an all-new interior and two new colorways have been introduced in Mars Red and Siena Tan. The center console is absolutely new and incorporates wireless device charging feature.

Jaguar Land Rover ffurther highlights that the new Drive Selector gets an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility. There is a 360-degree grab handle and in-cabin storage space has also been enhanced.

Most notably, the second row gets power recline feature and there's four-zone climate control, interactive driver display and a fixed panoramic roof.

F-Pace feature highlights

The new F-Pace gets a 11.4-inch main infotainment screen.

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology makes its way into the new 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchsceen. Jaguar Land Rover claims that it now offers better clarity and has a more simplified menu structure.

Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology and the system now gets PM2.5 filtration.

Other feature highlights include 3D Surround Camera, Meridian Audio System, Smartphone Pack and Remote (with e-call and b-call functionality).