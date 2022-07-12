HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Honda Cr V Breaks Cover With More Space, New Design And Hybrid Tech

New Honda CR-V breaks cover with more space, new design and hybrid tech

Honda CR-V comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 08:38 PM
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V measures 2.7-inch longer and nearly half-inch wider than its predecessor.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V measures 2.7-inch longer and nearly half-inch wider than its predecessor.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V measures 2.7-inch longer and nearly half-inch wider than its predecessor.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V measures 2.7-inch longer and nearly half-inch wider than its predecessor.

Honda CR-V may not be a successful car in India, but the midsize crossover is one of the bestselling models for Japanese car brands around the world. The automaker has taken the cover off the new Honda CR-V that comes with a completely revamped visual appearance, more space, premium features and hybrid powertrain technology as well. The sixth-generation iteration of the Honda CR-V blends a rugged exterior with a refined interior.

(Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh)

Speaking about its design, the new Honda CR-V comes with a stylish front fascia with sharp headlamps that get integrated LED daytime running lights, a hexagonal front grille with bold mesh, and a revamped bumper with a large air intake and chrome garnished elements. The design resembles the Ridgeline pickup truck. The new CR-V's Sport and Sport Touring variants come with more aggressive front and rear fascias.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
1462 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Dimensionally, the sixth-generation Honda CR-V measures 2.7-inch longer and nearly half-inch wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase too is 1.6-inch longer. Inside the cabin, rear-seat occupants enjoy more leg space thanks to the larger wheelbase and length. Cargo space too has been increased.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the cabin, the new Honda CR-V appears more classy with the revamped layout and new advanced features. It comes with a standard-issue seven-inch touchscreen perched in the middle of the dashboard. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster is there. In the top-end trims, the infotainment system gets bigger to nine inches. The cabin gets grey and black fabric upholstery as standard, while the leather option is available as well.

The engine options for the car include a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor making 190 hp of power. Sport and Sport Touring get an updated 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. The tweaked setup makes a bit less horsepower compared to the outgoing model, 204 versus 212.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 08:36 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CR-V
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

China auto industry cuts 2022 vehicle sales outlook: Know why
China auto industry cuts 2022 vehicle sales outlook: Know why
Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at ₹14.99 lakh
Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh
CEAT launches SportDrive high-performance tyres for luxury cars, SUVs in India
CEAT launches SportDrive high-performance tyres for luxury cars, SUVs in India
Pakistan auto industry fears 30% dip in sales after tax hike on new cars
Pakistan auto industry fears 30% dip in sales after tax hike on new cars
Ola Electric unveils its indigenous battery cell, mass production from 2023
Ola Electric unveils its indigenous battery cell, mass production from 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city