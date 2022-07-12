New Honda CR-V breaks cover with more space, new design and hybrid tech

Honda CR-V may not be a successful car in India, but the midsize crossover is one of the bestselling models for Japanese car brands around the world. The automaker has taken the cover off the new Honda CR-V that comes with a completely revamped visual appearance, more space, premium features and hybrid powertrain technology as well. The sixth-generation iteration of the Honda CR-V blends a rugged exterior with a refined interior.

Speaking about its design, the new Honda CR-V comes with a stylish front fascia with sharp headlamps that get integrated LED daytime running lights, a hexagonal front grille with bold mesh, and a revamped bumper with a large air intake and chrome garnished elements. The design resembles the Ridgeline pickup truck. The new CR-V's Sport and Sport Touring variants come with more aggressive front and rear fascias.

Dimensionally, the sixth-generation Honda CR-V measures 2.7-inch longer and nearly half-inch wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase too is 1.6-inch longer. Inside the cabin, rear-seat occupants enjoy more leg space thanks to the larger wheelbase and length. Cargo space too has been increased.

Speaking about the cabin, the new Honda CR-V appears more classy with the revamped layout and new advanced features. It comes with a standard-issue seven-inch touchscreen perched in the middle of the dashboard. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster is there. In the top-end trims, the infotainment system gets bigger to nine inches. The cabin gets grey and black fabric upholstery as standard, while the leather option is available as well.

The engine options for the car include a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor making 190 hp of power. Sport and Sport Touring get an updated 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. The tweaked setup makes a bit less horsepower compared to the outgoing model, 204 versus 212.

